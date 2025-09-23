Upgrade Your Kitchen This Navratri with Top Refrigerator Deals

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 23: Navratri is all about fresh beginnings and what better way to start fresh than by upgrading your fridge? Whether you are storing festive sweets or prepping meals for guests, Bajaj Finserv brings you amazing offers on the season's best refrigerators.

Enjoy zero down payment, Easy EMI options, and festival discounts on leading brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, Haier, and more. With flexible plans and over 1.5 lakh partner stores across India, your new refrigerator is just a few clicks away.

Why shop with Bajaj Finserv this festive season

* Festival discounts on top brands LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Godrej, Haier

* Zero down payment on select models take your fridge home without paying upfront

* Easy EMIs with flexible repayment tenures shop now, pay later in manageable instalments

* Exclusive Blockbuster EMI Days (BEED) offers from 15th Sept to 31st Oct unlock blockbuster deals and star-studded savings

* Use the Mahabachat Savings Calculator to combine brand offers, dealer discounts, and Bajaj Finserv deals for maximum savings

Top refrigerators to brighten your Navratri 2025

These popular models offer a mix of capacity, design, and energy efficiency to suit every household:

* LG 260 L 2-Star frost-free double door

Perfect for medium-sized families. Frost-free technology means low maintenance and better usability.

* Whirlpool 330 L frost free triple door

Spacious triple-door design with organized compartments, ideal for larger families.

* LG 261 L 3-Star direct-cool single door inverter

Compact and energy-efficient, suitable for smaller families or singles.

* IFB 206 L 4-Star direct-cool single door

Stylish glass door and great energy savings perfect for modern kitchens.

* LG 650 L side-by-side convertible

Premium design with smart inverter and convertible sections, ideal for large or luxury homes.

Tip: Energy efficiency is crucial during festivals when refrigerators are used more intensively for storing sweets, leftovers, and more throughout the day.

When choosing a fridge:

* For a family of 4 or more, look for a capacity of 300L and above, preferably with frost-free technology.

* If you are short on kitchen space, consider bottom freezer or single-door inverter models that save both space and electricity.

* Side-by-side models are ideal for households with large storage needs or those entertaining often during the festive season.

Note: Prices and EMIs are indicative and may vary based on city, store, ongoing promotions, and stock availability.

How to buy your dream refrigerator

1.Visit Bajaj Mall and explore refrigerator models.

2.Use filters to compare capacity, energy rating, door type, and brand.

3.Check EMI plans and select the option that fits your budget.

4.Visit the nearest partner store to complete your purchase and take your fridge home the same day!

Make this Navratri truly refreshing

Celebrate Navratri with a stylish, energy-efficient refrigerator without worrying about your budget. Bajaj Finserv's flexible EMI plans, festival discounts, and zero down payment options make it easier than ever to bring home your dream fridge.

From daily essentials to festive treats, keep everything fresh and accessible. Explore the latest models on Bajaj Mall today and visit your nearest partner store to start your cooler celebration.

Celebrate freshness, celebrate Navratri. Your ideal refrigerator is just an EMI away.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor