UP’s Bhagwantnagar Sees 20,000+ Sisters Tie Rakhi to Pushpendra Pratap Singh, Stirring Political Chatter

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11: The sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the unbreakable bond of love and trust between brothers and sisters, was celebrated in a grand and remarkable way this time in Bhagwantnagar. Social worker and national president of Pushp Foundation, Pushpendra Pratap Singh, organised a national-level event at Babu Jaishankar Gaya Prasad College in Sumerpur, which became the talk of the region. Thousands of women from every village panchayat and neighbourhood gathered for the occasion. From 8 a.m. till late in the evening, the venue was packed with women, and over 20,000 sisters tied rakhis on Pushpendra Pratap Singh's wrist, blessing him with a successful and long life.

What made the celebration even more special was the fact that Pushpendra Pratap Singh has no real sister. On this occasion, he embraced every woman as his sister and pledged to serve the entire nation. He said that in today's modern era, relationships are becoming fragile, and this festival is not just a ritual but a symbol of strengthening bonds. “I have pledged to serve the entire nation and have considered every woman my sister. I will always strive to fulfil the duties of a brother,” he said, adding that he aimed to bring happiness to every face and work towards building a stronger society.

The large turnout in Unnao has prompted quiet political conversations, with some observers noting the strong support Pushpendra Pratap Singh received from local women. Many attendees expressed personal regard for him, likening him to a family member. While not making any direct announcement on his political intentions, Pushpendra remarked that, as a devotee of Lord Bajrang Bali, he would act in accordance with the guidance he feels he receives.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including noted Alha folk singer Kajal Singh, Block Chief Representatives Pawan Paswan (Bighapur) and Yogesh Bajpai (Sumerpur), Bighapur Circle Officer Madhupnath Mishra, Bihar Police Station In-charge Atul Singh, and other officials. More than just a religious celebration, the festival became a platform for social and political messaging, spreading the values of brotherhood and strengthening human bonds in society.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor