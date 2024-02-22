UPSC 2024 Notification: Common Mistakes to Avoid While Registering for UPSC Exam

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], February 22: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on 14th Feb 2024 opened the registration process for the Civil Services Examinations (CSE) Prelims 2024. Candidates preparing to appear in the UPSC CSE 2024 can register themselves online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. As per the official notification, the last date to apply for UPSC CSE 2024 is March 5, while the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 26.

The journey to becoming a civil servant begins with a single step: UPSC Registration 2024. With the notification released on February 14th, 2024, the wait is over! If you aspire to serve the nation and make a difference, this is your chance to embark on a challenging yet rewarding path.

Step 1: Know Your Eligibility

Before diving into the registration process, ensure you meet the basic eligibility criteria. You must be:

* A citizen of India.

* Between 21 and 32 years old (relaxations apply for specific categories).

* Possessing a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

Step 2: Register Online (UPSC Registration 2024)

The official website for registration is upsconline.nic.in. The process is divided into two parts:

Part I: Personal details, educational qualifications, and category selection.

Part II: Uploading scanned documents (photograph, signature, ID proof), fee payment, and examination center selection.

A seemingly simple process, it can trip up even the best-prepared candidates. Worry not, though! We're here to guide you through the common mistakes and ensure a smooth, error-free UPSC registration.

Eligibility Essentials:

* Double-check, triple-check: Ensure you meet all eligibility criteria, including age, educational qualifications, and number of attempts permitted in your category. Refer to the official notification for the latest details.

* Category confusion: Are you unsure about your category? Don't guess! Clarify your reservation status with the relevant authorities to avoid future complications.

Registration Rendezvous:

* Deadline drama: Mark the registration window on your calendar and set reminders. Missing deadlines can lead to disqualification, so be prompt!

* Photo faux pas: Ensure your photograph adheres to the specified format and size. Remember, a blurry or incorrect image can hinder your application.

* Signature slip-up: Sign the online application form with the same signature you'll use in the exam hall. Consistency is key!

* Document dilemma: Keep scanned copies of all required documents (educational certificates, ID proofs, etc.) ready in the prescribed format. Technical glitches happen, so be prepared to re-upload.

The Information Maze:

* Accuracy is paramount: Double-check every detail you enter, from your name and address to exam center preferences. Typos and inconsistencies can create unnecessary delays.

* Payment perils: Choose the correct payment gateway and ensure a smooth transaction. Keep a payment confirmation receipt for your records.

Bonus Tip: Stay updated with the latest exam notifications and changes by regularly checking the official UPSC website.

