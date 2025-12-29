UpTik Strengthens Leadership Bench with Kanishk Gupta's Induction to Advisory Board, Signals Next Phase of Institutional Scale

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 29: UpTik, the alternative investment brand operated by Growwcap Fintech Pvt Ltd, today announced the appointment of Kanishk Gupta to its Advisory Board by marking a decisive step in the company's evolution toward institution-grade scale, governance, and global relevance.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for UpTik as it expands across regulated credit, structured alternatives, institutional partnerships, and cross-border market linkages. With NBFC-led operations in place and AIF Category II structures on the horizon, UpTik is consolidating its position as a long-term platform built on discipline, transparency, and trust-first infrastructure.

Kanishk Gupta is a seasoned fintech entrepreneur, capital-markets strategist, and ecosystem builder with over a decade of experience spanning financial education, alternative investments, global markets access, and cross-border capital flows. As a Managing director of Fiscaltown and associated global ventures, he has worked closely with international exchanges, governments, financial institutions, and high-net-worth investor networks to design scalable, resilient investment frameworks that bridge retail participation with institutional rigor.

At UpTik, Gupta's mandate will span all strategic dimensions of the business including platform strategy, institutional structuring, capital-market readiness, global expansion, governance frameworks, and long-term brand positioning reflecting the company's intent to build a durable financial institution rather than a single-cycle fintech.

"This appointment reflects the direction in which UpTik is deliberately heading," said Vinod Varma, Co-Founder & CEO of UpTik. "We are not building for quarters or cycles, we are building for permanence. As we evolve into a regulated, institution-grade alternative investment platform, it is essential to have leadership that understands capital markets as systems, not just products. Kanishk brings a rare combination of strategic depth, global exposure, and execution maturity. His involvement strengthens our foundation as we scale responsibly, expand globally, and build long-term trust with investors and institutions alike."

Gupta's career includes recognitions for contributions to the financial ecosystem, participation in high-level economic and capital-markets dialogues, and the creation of one of India's largest investor and entrepreneur communities. His experience across India and international financial hubs provides a vantage point critical to UpTik's next phase of growth.

"UpTik represents a new generation of Indian financial institutions that is structured, principled, and forward-looking," said Kanishk Gupta. "What stands out is the seriousness with which the platform is being built: regulation-first, governance-led, and deeply aligned with long-term capital. This is not about chasing growth; it is about creating durable financial infrastructure. I look forward to working closely with the founders across strategy, expansion, and institution-building as UpTik moves toward becoming a globally relevant alternative investment brand."

With this appointment, UpTik reinforces its strategy of deepening leadership and advisory depth as it transitions from a high-growth platform to a multi-product, institutionally governed alternative investment brand that is designed for scale, resilience, and long-term relevance.

About UpTik

UpTik is an alternative investment brand operated by Growwcap Fintech Pvt Ltd, focused on building India's most trusted ecosystem for private credit and structured investment opportunities. Starting with enterprise-validated invoice discounting, UpTik is expanding through regulated frameworks, institutional partnerships, and forthcoming alternative asset strategies to serve retail investors, HNIs, family offices, and institutions. The platform is designed with escrow-led fund flows, rigorous risk controls, and a long-term regulatory outlook.

