Urban Pulse Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Launches Pick'n'Treat Mobile App to Tackle India's Food Waste and Hunger Crisis

New Delhi [India], November 20: Urban Pulse Innovations Pvt. Ltd., a visionary thinking company founded by Tanuj Varshney and his father, Pradeep Varshney, is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Pick'n'Treat Mobile Application. This innovative platform is designed to address two of India's most critical issues: food waste and hungerby transforming surplus food from restaurants, cafes, and households into an accessible resource for millions of Indians struggling with food insecurity.

Founded by Tanuj and Pradeep Varshney, Urban Pulse Innovations is driven by a mission to create impactful solutions for India's most pressing national challenges. The company focuses on bridging the urban-rural divide and addressing key issues related to food distribution, environmental sustainability, and social welfare. Through the launch of Pick'n'Treat, Urban Pulse Innovations aims to create a sustainable future for India, one meal at a time.

The Vision Behind Pick'n'Treat

Pick'n'Treat was inspired by the Prime Minister's call to address food waste and the staggering levels of food insecurity in India. Despite 68 million tonnes of food being wasted every year, nearly 197 million people in India still face hunger. By reducing food waste and promoting sustainable food consumption, the app aims to mitigate environmental damage, including the significant methane emissions caused by food waste, particularly in urban centers like Delhi.

Introducing Pick'n'Treat: A Game-Changing Solution

The Pick'n'Treat app provides a user-friendly platform with a dual focus: tackling food waste while helping those who are undernourished. Here's how it works:

Food Surplus Marketplace: Local restaurants, bakeries, and cafes can list surplus meals at discounted prices (up to 50% off or more). Users can buy delicious, high-quality food at a fraction of the cost, all while helping reduce food waste.

Food Donation Platform: The app enables users to donate excess food from their homes. Partnered NGOs then collect and distribute the food to vulnerable communities, ensuring that no food goes to waste.

Consumer Education on Sustainability: Pick'n'Treat helps educate consumers about the nutritional value of food by promoting the consumption of "imperfect" produce. The app encourages people to embrace the idea that looks don't matter when it comes to nutritionfruits and vegetables that might be blemished or misshapen are just as healthy and nourishing as their more polished counterparts.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

Urban Pulse Innovations plans to expand Pick'n'Treat to cities across India, inviting more restaurants, cafes, NGOs, and individuals to join the movement. The company is committed to raising awareness about food waste and its environmental and social implications, educating both businesses and consumers about the importance of sustainable food consumption.

Quotes from the Founders

Tanuj Varshney, Co-founder, "India's food waste crisis is not just a challengeit's a call to action. Every day, millions of meals are wasted while millions more go hungry. With Pick'n'Treat, we're turning that waste into opportunityhelping to feed the hungry, protect the environment, and create a culture where every meal counts. The power to change the future lies in how we choose to value food today."

Pradeep Varshney, Co-founder, "India's food waste is a massive problem, but it also presents a powerful opportunity to build a better, more sustainable future. Pick'n'Treat isn't just about saving foodit's about saving lives, reducing emissions, and teaching the next generation the true value of food. Together, we can make waste a thing of the past and turn every meal into a resource for change."

Join the Movement

With the launch of *Pick'n'Treat*, Urban Pulse Innovations invites the public to become part of a nationwide movement to reduce food waste, feed the hungry, and protect the environment. Download the app today and make a real difference in the fight against hunger and food waste.

Urban Pulse Innovations is committed to creating transformative solutions that address India's critical social and environmental challenges. By focusing on sustainable development and inclusive growth, the company aims to improve the quality of life for both urban and rural communities. Through innovation and compassion, Urban Pulse strives to make India a global leader in sustainability and social equity.

