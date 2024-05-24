Urban sports and street arts meet in Singapore as part of a global warm-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

PRNewswire

Singapore, May 24: In the lead up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Embassy of France in Singapore is organising a special two-day celebration of sports and arts aptly titled Artletics - making it among the first celebratory events organised around the world to drum up excitement for the global sports meet.

In collaboration with local partner Art Outreach and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, the event happening on 25 and 26 May sees urban sports athletes and urban artists from both countries converging at the 18-year-old Somerset Skate Park to immerse Singaporeans in a joint showcase of their talents.

The event's focus on urban sports gives a nod to the inclusion of the category into the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which includes sports like BMX, skateboarding and breaking. It also runs parallel to the plans to transform the Place de la Concorde in Paris into an urban sports space. The unique collaboration also serves as a bridge between France and Singapore, deepening cultural ties through a shared passion for artistic expression and athleticism.

Ambassador of France to Singapore Her Excellency Minh-di Tang said, 'Artletics embodies the spirit of street culture and celebrates artists and athletes striving for excellence, creativity and team spirit in the city where they leave lasting legacies and drive positive change in society. These core values pay homage to what the Olympic Games stand for, which France is hosting for the third time this year. Through Artletics, we want to showcase the best of French and Singaporean artistry, athleticism and sportsmanship, strengthening the cross-cultural partnerships our countries have enjoyed for many years."

Somerset Skate Park transformed into a vibrant urban playground

Artletics caps off a month-long line up of programmes under the vOilah! France Singapore Festival - an annual cultural festival organised by the Embassy of France in Singapore to demonstrate French creativity and innovation through the power of cross-cultural collaborations.

In the spirit of enabling cultural exchanges, the Somerset Skate Park in the heart of Orchard Road is transformed into a dynamic space as orchestrated by urban artists from Singapore and France.

Three visual artists from Singapore - Zero, Spaz, and Simpleproblembeings - worked alongside French muralist Elsa Martino and graffiti artist Kekli to enliven the space by decorating the walls and the ramps of the skate park with vibrant designs. Supported by Singapore's urban art collective RSCLS, these artists also will lead the public in engaging art jam sessions to partake in a collaboration of community artwork.

First to utilise the redecorated space are French skateboarding athlete Max Berguin, Champion of the France Street Skateboard 2023 and Singaporean urban sport communities in the field of skateboarding, breaking, BMX, bike trials, parkour and yo-yo who will be displaying their talents to spectators.

The event also features adrenaline-inducing urban sports showcases, opportunities for the public to take part in workshops conducted by local urban sports groups, as well as music sets in the evening by Singaporean DJs Kiat and Intriguant.

"Artletics is a vibrant celebration of the creative spirit that bridges French and Singaporean cultures through youth, urban sports and art," said Mae Anderson, Chairman of Art Outreach. "We are thrilled to see French and Singaporean artists and skateboarders come together, transforming Somerset Skate Park into a collaborative canvas. We hope this event serves as a great opportunity for everyone to experience the power of art, athletics, while fostering a sense of belonging, inclusion and community spirit."

More details of the festival and the programme can be found at www.voilah.sg/artletics.

-END-

About vOilah! 2024

vOilah! 2024 returns from 25 April to 26 May 2024. Presented by the Embassy of France in Singapore, this year's edition will focus on celebrating the dreams and passions of artists and athletes, bringing experiences that make life more vibrant through strong connections between the French and Singaporean communities.

This year, visitors can look forward to 19 programmes covering audiovisual arts, performing arts, visual arts, lifestyle, sports, education, science, music. With the support of more than 50 partners, vOilah! 2024 is a culmination of vibrant and dynamic experiences that will strengthen an appreciation of arts, culture and innovative collaborations between our countries.

For more information, visit www.voilah.sg/artletics/

About Art Outreach

Art Outreach, established in 2003, passionately promotes art appreciation and strengthens the local art ecosystem. We also empower practitioners through professional development support and an incubatory art space. Our year-round programmes, tailored to diverse audiences, include educational talks, art tours, exhibitions, and workshops, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of art and artists within the community. By supporting a wide range of artists and art shows, we actively promote plurality and advocacy within the arts, championing inclusivity and celebrating a rich tapestry of artistic expression. Art Outreach has been an IPC charity since inception, and has been a multiple-year recipient of the Commissioner of Charities governance award. We are led by a deeply committed board and nurture a dynamic and cohesive team culture.

For more information, please visit www.artoutreachsingapore.org/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor