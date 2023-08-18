Urban Womania Unveils Exquisite Festive Collection: Celebrating Indian Tradition and Craftsmanship

New Delhi (India), August 18: Urban Womania, India’s beloved fashion destination, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Festive Season’s New Collection. Featuring an exquisite array of Sarees, Festive and Designer Lehengas, Suit Sets, Indo-Western ensembles, and more, this collection captures the essence of India’s rich heritage and celebrates the spirit of the festival season.

Drawing inspiration from traditional Indian motifs and prints, the new designs exude an aura of joy and grandeur with their deep, vibrant hues and intricate interplay of golds and sequins. Urban Womania’s Festive Collection boasts an extensive variety of options, ensuring a perfect ensemble for every discerning woman.

Committed to delivering an unparalleled online shopping experience, Urban Womania guarantees exceptional quality and craftsmanship across its diverse assortment. From seamless purchase processes to secure product delivery, the brand is dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction. What sets Urban Womania apart is its steadfast commitment to empowering small and medium-sized businesses, rural producers, handcraft artisans, and weavers, bridging them with the contemporary metropolitan market. This unique approach creates new avenues of commercial success for producers, fostering economic growth and cultural exchange.

A distinguishing feature of Urban Womania is its unwavering dedication to customer convenience. The brand proudly offers free shipping across India and extends a generous 2-day window for hassle-free returns and exchanges, a far-reaching gesture in the industry. Since its inception in April 2021 with 50 SKUs, Urban Womania has rapidly expanded its collection to encompass 2000 SKUs, with ambitious plans to introduce an additional 1000 by year’s end. Collaborating with skilled weavers and craftsmen from various corners of India, Urban Womania curates a diverse range of elaborately handcrafted creations, ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for creators.

Speaking about the brand’s vision, Avinash Gupta, the founder of Urban Womania expressed, “We envision Urban Womania as the ultimate global destination for discerning ethnic wear enthusiasts, offering an extensive selection of Indian ethnic attire that embodies international standards and sets enduring fashion trends. Our platform showcases the finest creations from our community of designers, artisans, and manufacturers, all thoughtfully priced for our valued clientele.”

Further emphasizing the brand’s distinctive appeal, the founder added, “Urban Womania is your definitive one-stop shop for authentic and stylish ethnic wear, where you can discover an exquisite range of sarees, suit sets, lehengas, and an unparalleled assortment of fashionable Indo-Western ensembles.”

Urban Womania’s commitment to quality assurance ensures that only the finest products grace its collection. By fostering direct communication with manufacturers, the brand adeptly negotiates competitive prices, passing on unmatched affordability to its customers. A tribute to India’s revered handloom industry, Urban Womania’s extraordinary collection showcases exquisitely handcrafted designer pieces. Encompassing striking graphic elements, opulent colors, cultural richness, and timeless grandeur, Urban Womania proudly presents the enduring beauty of our shared history to a global audience.

As the festive season approaches, Urban Womania invites fashion connoisseurs, trendsetters, and enthusiasts to explore its breathtaking Festive Collection and embrace the elegance of Indian tradition and craftsmanship. Discover the allure of Urban Womania’s creations and make a statement that transcends time.

Different ranges available:

Discover an exquisite array of festive ensembles at Urban Womania, catering to a spectrum of styles and celebrations. Whether you seek suave elegance or traditional opulence, our collection is tailored for Diwali, Rakhi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid, Navratri, Holi, Onam, Baisakhi, Janmashtami, and beyond.

Step into the world of Lehenga Designs, ranging from bridal elegance to festive vibrancy. Explore captivating options such as Bridal Lehengas, Bridesmaid Lehengas, Festive Lehengas, and Designer Lehengas. With choices spanning Georgette, Net, Organza, Silk, and Velvet fabrics, each Lehenga tells a unique story, perfect for your cherished occasions.

Indulge in the allure of Banarasi Sarees, Jamdani Sarees, Kanjivaram Sarees, Kashmiri Jamawar Sarees, Paithani Sarees, and Patola Sarees, among others, capturing the essence of every festivity. Each Saree is a masterpiece, intricately designed and thoughtfully priced to complement your style.

Dive into our curated selection of designer suits, Shararas, Palazzos, and more, adding a contemporary twist to traditional celebrations. Embrace the festive spirit with Urban Womania’s versatile collection, designed to adorn you for those picture-perfect moments. Elevate your festive wardrobe with us and make every occasion truly remarkable.

About Urban Womania:

Urban Womania is a leading online fashion destination in India, dedicated to curating a diverse collection of ethnic wear that showcases the country’s rich cultural heritage. By collaborating with artisans, weavers, and designers, Urban Womania brings forth exquisitely handcrafted pieces that celebrate tradition and contemporary fashion.

