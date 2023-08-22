URBAN-X by MINI Introduced in India

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 22: MINI India announced the launch of URBAN-X by MINI in India. URBAN-X supports Indian urban tech startups for the first time under the global MINI Impact Program. The program supports early-stage startups working to make life in cities more sustainable, livable, and resilient. The program extends to India for the first time along with seven other countries including Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Portugal, France, Spain and Germany.

Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India, said, “MINI is and has always been an urban brand. Born out of a crisis as a response to the first gasoline crisis in the late 1950's, its small footprint, creative use of space, and innovative design and engineering laid the foundations of an iconic brand. URBAN-X by MINI follows the same creative spirit for startups reimagining city life and has created a leading program for urban tech entrepreneurs, providing them with the network and necessary resources to have an unparallel advantage in scaling up their solutions. With successful launches in markets across the world, URBAN-X is now ready to enter the Indian market. We are delighted to invite Indian startups to share their creative solutions to tackle challenges in our urban cities.”

MINI India along with Utopia, the world's first urban innovation group for urban tech entrepreneurs in emerging cities will identify the right startups in India with the best ideas to tackle urban challenges in India. A combination of experts on all aspects of early-stage venture including leading industry mentors who deeply understand regulated industries, urban design and planning with an extensive knowledge base as well as a dense network of VCs and partners will evaluate applications from startups. Founders can participate by applying at https://urban-x.com/programs/mini-impact-program.

One winning team from India will participate in the 4-week program by URBAN-X that provides a tailored journey to get to ‘product-market fit’ through an intensive and immersive program, both virtually and for a week on campus at the URBAN-X headquarters in Newlab, Brooklyn, New York.

Entrepreneurs from participating countries will receive support tailored to the stage and needs of their startup. For idea stage startups, the experts will focus on customer discovery, business roadmap, and pitching the solutions. For seed stage companies, product and pitch will be reviewed, a strategy to enter the market framed, and the supply chain assessed.

Ideas for the fight against climate change.

In the 7 years since its inception, URBAN-X has already supported over 100 startups developing novel, scalable solutions. As the fight against climate change has never been more urgent, the URBAN-X platform was expanded last year with the MINI Impact Program, leveraging MINI’s global distribution network to maximize impact amid growing climate challenges in cities around the world.

