Urbanisation is key to Odisha’s 2036 Vision: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 The Minister of State, Works Department, Prithiviraj Harichandan, on Wednesday, stressed that the success of widespread urbanisation is crucial to achieving the vision of a developed Odisha by 2036.

Addressing the gathering on the second day of the two-day District Collectors and SPs Conference here in Bhubaneswar, Harichandan emphasised the need for planned and sustainable development of urban areas across the state. He noted that the growth of cities accelerates the economic progress of both the state and the nation.

The minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi are prioritising the development of all sectors linked to urban growth.

“Cities must be made engines of growth. Urbanisation plays a crucial role in the economic development of a district,” he said.

Harichandan advised district collectors to prepare long-term development blueprints for urban centres under their jurisdictions. He highlighted that the state government is taking steps such as constructing bypass roads and ring roads around major cities to ease traffic congestion.

He further said that the government is implementing measures to address the growing challenge of urban waste management, and urged collectors to make plans for the use of waste materials in road construction.

The minister informed that dedicated utility corridors will be developed in urban areas to accommodate drainage systems, electricity, telephone lines, gas pipelines, and drinking water supply.

He added that unplanned urban expansion has created challenges in stormwater drainage.

“The government will introduce a separate policy for pothole-free roads and their proper maintenance, ensuring timely and systematic repairs. The land acquisition process in urban areas will also be simplified to facilitate the construction of new roads and other infrastructure projects,” he said.

Participating in the conference, Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra stressed the need for slum-free urbanisation.

He said that addressing the concerns of slum dwellers and providing them with proper housing remains a key government priority. Mahapatra also emphasised the construction of cowsheds to manage stray cattle and also urged district collectors to conduct regular inspections in slum areas to curb illegal trade in narcotics and arms.

--IANS

gyan/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor