UrbanPiper announces purchase of Ordermark's U.S. business

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13: UrbanPiper, the leading SaaS platform for restaurants and food businesses, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Ordermark's U.S. business, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy. This strategic move positions UrbanPiper for even greater success around the world and opens up new opportunities in the highly competitive U.S. market.

With this acquisition, UrbanPiper further solidifies its position as a global leader. The addition of Ordermark's technology and business expertise will enhance UrbanPiper's capabilities and accelerate its growth, particularly in the United States and Canada.

"We are very excited to expand upon the world-class platform developed by Ordermark and to grow the loyal customer base they have established," said Saurabh Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of UrbanPiper. "This acquisition allows us to offer new capabilities and extensive point of sale (POS) integrations to our customers, while also expanding our reach into the U.S. market. We are confident that UrbanPiper's innovative solutions will resonate with American restaurants and food businesses, enabling them to thrive in the digital age."

Ordermark, a pioneer in online restaurant delivery order aggregation, has built a strong reputation over the past six years, serving thousands of independent, mid-sized, and large chain restaurants nationwide. With over 30 million transactions annually, amounting to more than USD 1 billion in gross annual value, Ordermark has successfully met the evolving needs of restaurants in the online ordering landscape. The platform is integrated with over 30 third-party delivery service providers, including popular names such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, and UberEats.

"We've worked hard over the past six years to meet the needs of restaurants adapting to online ordering and changing consumer demands," said Alex Canter, Co-founder and former CEO of Ordermark, and current CEO of Nextbite. "Along the way, we've gotten to know the UrbanPiper team very well, and we're excited that they will be carrying the Ordermark brand forward, growing the platform, and supporting customers in the U.S. and beyond."

The acquisition of Ordermark's U.S. business further strengthens UrbanPiper's position as a leading SaaS platform for restaurants and food businesses. UrbanPiper already supports over 35,000 restaurant locations globally, processing more than 300 million orders per year. The company offers an extensive suite of services, including workflow automation, seamless integration with multiple online delivery platforms, advanced analytics and dashboards, and cutting-edge marketing automation capabilities.

UrbanPiper's commitment to innovation and customer success has earned it the trust of restaurants of all sizes, from small establishments to large chains worldwide. With offices in Bengaluru, Dubai, Riyadh, and London, UrbanPiper has established itself as a preferred partner for businesses seeking to optimize their in-store and online commerce operations.

As part of the acquisition, UrbanPiper welcomes Ordermark CTO Arpan Desai and a substantial portion of Ordermark's product and engineering team. Their expertise and contributions will play a vital role in launching and scaling UrbanPiper's operations in North America, ensuring seamless customer support and growth.

UrbanPiper's acquisition of Ordermark's U.S. business marks a significant step forward in its global expansion strategy. By combining the strengths of both companies, UrbanPiper is well positioned to deliver even greater value to its customers in India, as well as worldwide. The company's entry into the U.S. market signals an exciting new chapter, as UrbanPiper continues to revolutionize the restaurant industry with its innovative technology solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Saurabh Gupta, Anirban Majumdar, and Manav Gupta, UrbanPiper is the leading SaaS platform for restaurants and food businesses, providing various services to help manage operations more efficiently. UrbanPiper helps businesses of all sizes, from the smallest of restaurants to the largest of chains worldwide, grow their in-store and online commerce. Right from helping restaurants automate workflows across online delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Talabat, Deliveroo, UberEats, and many more, to building and deploying self-branded websites and apps, and managing walk-in customers and dine-in experiences, UrbanPiper is the preferred choice for over 35k+ restaurants across the world with offices in Bengaluru, Dubai, Riyadh, and London.

