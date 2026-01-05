UrbanPro Launches AI-Powered Class Summaries to Give Parents Unprecedented Visibility Into Their Child's Learning

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5: UrbanPro, India's largest learning network for personalised tutoring, has introduced a breakthrough feature: AI Class Summaries a first-of-its-kind innovation that gives parents a clear, structured update after every single online class their child attends.

For years, parents have struggled with a simple question: "What exactly happened in my child's class today?"

Online or offline, visibility into daily learning has often depended on children's recollection or occasional tutor updates.

With UrbanPro's new AI Class Summary, that changes completely.

Why This Matters for Parents

After each live session, parents now receive a clear, easy-to-read snapshot highlighting:

* What was taught

* Key concepts covered

* Doubts raised

* Homework or tasks assigned

This first-of-its-kind feature in India's tutoring ecosystem uses generative AI to interpret teaching content and produce accurate, structured recaps all without adding any extra effort for tutors.

"Parents invest significantly in their child's education, but often get limited visibility into what happens in each class. With AI Class Summary, we're giving parents clarity, confidence and the ability to truly support their child's learning journey."

Rakesh Kalra, Founder & CEO, UrbanPro

How It Helps Parents Support Better Learning at Home

The feature empowers parents to:

* Track learning progress after every session

* Identify where their child struggled

* Stay aligned with the tutor on expectations

* Ensure homework is completed

* Support revision with more clarity

It strengthens the three-way accountability loop among parent, student and tutor, without increasing tutor workload or interrupting teaching flow.

"This is a transformational feature for parents like me. I finally know what my daughter learned today, without having to ask or guess."

Deepti, Parent, Bengaluru

"AI Class Summaries have made my communication with parents much smoother. Earlier, I spent time after class sending updates manually. Now the summary is generated instantly and accurately, allowing me to focus entirely on teaching while parents stay fully informed."

Ankit Sharma, Mathematics Tutor on UrbanPro

Aligned with UrbanPro's Vision for Smarter Learning

This launch reinforces UrbanPro's mission to leverage technology to elevate human teaching, not replace it. The feature has been rolled out across UrbanPro's online classes and is now available to students and parents nationwide.

Parents looking to enrol in Top Tuition Classes can explore personalised learning options across subjects on UrbanPro.

About UrbanPro

UrbanPro is India's largest learning network connecting millions of students with top tutors and training institutes across academics, languages, hobbies, IT, professional skills and more. With a strong focus on personalised learning, innovation and transparency, UrbanPro continues to transform the way India learns.

To learn more, visit https://www.urbanpro.com

