Urgent Appeal To Support Sonia Sood Fight Against Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 6: In a heart-wrenching plea for help, Yamini Sood is urgently seeking assistance to raise funds for her mother, Sonia Sood, a 50-year-old resident of Hoshiarpur, Punjab via ImpactGuru.com.

Sonia has been courageously battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia, commonly known as blood cancer, since June last year, and the family is grappling with the substantial financial burden associated with her life-saving treatment.

Sonia's journey has been marked by unwavering determination and resilience in the face of this life-threatening disease. She has been a pillar of support for her family throughout her life, and now, as she grapples with the severe impact of her illness, she is in dire need of help to continue her fight for recovery.

Currently, Sonia is undergoing treatment in the hospital due to her critically low platelet count, which has necessitated blood and platelet transfusions. She is also receiving oral chemotherapy to combat the disease. However, the escalating medical costs have already stretched the family's resources to the limit.

The family is in a race against time to secure the required treatments and a much-needed bone marrow transplant, as recommended by her doctors. The estimated cost of these procedures is a staggering INR 20 lakh, a sum that they are unable to cover on their own.

In a heartfelt appeal, Yamini, Sonia's daughter, states, "Happiness doesn't result from what we get, but from what we give." She goes on to share the emotional weight of their situation, "We're doing everything we can to give her the best treatment possible, but we don't have enough money to keep her going."

The family has left no stone unturned in their quest for the best possible care for Sonia. They have already expended a significant amount in medical expenses but still face the daunting challenge of raising INR 20 lakh to ensure Sonia's treatment continues.

In this hour of need, the Sood family humbly appeals to the kindness and generosity of the community. Your support can turn hours of chemotherapy into moments of togetherness, strength, and eventual triumph over this illness.

