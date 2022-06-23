URPopular launches World's first influencer stock image platform "Coolwii Stock"

URPopular, India's largest micro-influencer platform has announced the launch of its distinctive platform 'Coolwii Stock'. The platform provides stock images which are authentic, and relatable, and grow the social presence of brands, Coolwii Stock provides ready-to-use stock images from Indian influencers/creators. Brands are currently using platforms like Shutterstock, Getty, and images bazaar which provide stock images of random people.

Coolwii Stock offers thousands of premium influencer-based stock content for brands from across the country. The one-of-a-kind platform currently offers 3 packages that brands can choose from. Priced at Rs 8999 onwards, Coolwii Stock's package has 3 options - Images Only, Videos Only and Images & Videos plans. Brands can also opt to amplify the content which they create using the stock images by getting it shared by Influencers.

In a very short span of time, the brand registration on the platform has been growing 2X on weekly basis. Brands are noticing 3X growth in their Instagram engagement than the boring stock images they used earlier, mentioned the brand solution lead Ronak Mir. She added- Brands from different domains including Fitness, quick commerce, D2C, appliances, and cosmetics are the early adapters. Adding to the content growth on the platform Sanna Malhotra, Content Lead (Coolwii Stock) mentioned, that we have been growing 3X on weekly basis. We have stock images in Lifestyle, Fitness, Momcare, Humor, and expressions. It is fun for creators to submit their stock footage and brands are having fun using them too. We are making stock images, fun to use.

Highlighting the new launch, Kumaresh Bhatt, Co-Founder and CEO (URPopular) shared, "Brands, designers, small business owners need images/clips to create everyday content on social media/offline/ads. However, the current sources of images provide boring images which are less relatable and authentic as they are of random people. In the social times, we need stock images/clips which are more social"

Sonu Sharma, COO (URPopular) added on the launch, "We are hosting the stock content of influencers which we have very large in number. Coolwii Stock provides the brand with suitable stock content and opt for packages that are best suited to their content creation requirements. Currently, we have stock images of creators from major cities - Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore & NCR. We are constantly on-boarding more influencers and expanding our stock content."

Founded in 2017, URPopular is a network of 500,000+ creators who are celebrities, Macro, Micro and Nano Influencers. Our database consists of top Indian marketing leaders as content and influencer advisors from BFSI, Pharma, Cosmetics, Entertainment, Short Video Apps, Consumer, Technology, Fitness, and Education industries to create winning Influencer marketing campaigns. URPopular has worked with 120+ Unique brands in this time across India and the South East Asia. In the first two months of FY 2022, URPopular has created 50,000+ Content pieces for brands like CIPLA, Flipkart, Future Generali, HDFC.

URPopular provides end to end influencer marketing solution with a robust feedback system on the influencer content. With a technology-enabled ecosystem, URPopular helps brands to drive the desired results every time by selecting better influencers, finding the right influencers, retargeting them, results in analysis and implementation.

