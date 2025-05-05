US auto maker Cadillac unveils F1 team branding ahead of 2026 entry

New Delhi [India] May 5 : General Motors (GM) owned Cadillac unveiled its team logo and brand during the Miami Grand Prix weekend, ahead of its entry as the eleventh team in the 2026 F1 season, as per F1's official website.

"The partnership between TWG Motorsports and GM has created a distinctly American team with unique attributes. Those attributes and Cadillac's bold heritage are reflected in the team's logo and branding," Cadillac said in a press release on its website.

In March, the FIA and Formula One Management announced that the Cadillac Formula 1 Team had met their requirements to join the existing ten teams starting next year.

"Our journey has been long but from the very beginning, it has been about ambition... audacity... and now acceleration," said GM President Mark Reuss.

Meanwhile, "Cadillac have taken on the experienced Graeme Lowdon, who was previously a key part of Manor's journey to F1, as Team Principal and will compete with Ferrari engines until 2029, with GM Performance Power Units LLC. having been officially approved as an F1 power unit supplier by the FIA from then," as per the official F1 website.

During the F1 weekend in Miami, McLaren's Oscar Piastri won for the fourth time in six races this year as he beat teammate Lando Norris, while George Russell secured a third-place finish.

The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, finished seventh and eighth respectively, after being involved in a lengthy team orders debate in the latter stages that saw Hamilton moved in front before the positions were reversed later on.

Amid rumors, former Red Bull racer Sergio Perez has been near the top of Cadillac's list. Perez has notched up 281 Grand Prix starts, and his experience would be crucial in helping Cadillac get up to speed.

