US-Based Entrepreneur Announces 100-Acre IT Park in Kerala for Zilbank’s Global Development Center

Sabeer Nelli, championing the entrepreneurial spirit, plans to introduce a startup accelerator program and set up a venture capital fund to support budding startups.

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 23: Zilbank, a prominent fintech company, is set to further establish its presence in India with the inauguration of a new 100-acre IT park in Malappuram, Kerala. The project, spearheaded by the company’s Founder and CEO, Sabeer Nelli, aims to consolidate various initiatives into a state-of-the-art facility.

Hailing from Kerala and now a recognized entrepreneur in the US, Sabeer Nelli is no stranger to successful ventures. He is the proud owner of Tyler Petroleum, a thriving chain of gas stations featuring convenience stores. His business acumen is further showcased through OnlineCheckWriter, a leading B2B payment platform. Sabeer’s journey from Kerala to the US has equipped him with insights into the financial challenges faced by Indians in America, a primary motivation behind founding Zilbank.

Currently, Zilbank operates a global development center in Manjeri, Malappuram, employing around 100 professionals. With an ambitious roadmap ahead, the firm aims to expand its workforce by adding 500 more employees in 2023, targeting a total of 1,000 hires in the near future. Beyond employment opportunities, Sabeer envisions nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs. He plans to launch a startup accelerator program and establish a venture capital fund dedicated to bolstering emerging startups. His long-term vision encompasses a sprawling 1,000-acre campus in Kerala, designed to house all his ventures and offer academic-industry interface programs. These initiatives aim to equip students with contemporary skills and innovative thinking.

Reflecting on his aspirations, Sabeer Nelli commented, “My objective has always been to give back to my homeland and uplift budding entrepreneurs. Dreaming big, seizing global opportunities, and crafting solutions are the stepping stones to success. Through our startup accelerator program, I aim to not just mentor nascent ideas to fruition but also to inspire individuals to harness the immense growth prospects available.”



