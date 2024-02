US-based IT company to start operations at Mahabubnagar IT park

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26: In a significant boost to Telangana Government’s efforts to take the IT industry to smaller towns, Atlanta-based S2Integrators, a fast-growing software and IT services company has announced it will set up its offshore centre in Mahabubnagar IT park. The company is founded and led by entrepreneurs Srini Santhanam and Srikanth Lingidi.

Announcing the initiative in the presence of Shri. V Srinivas Goud, Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth services, Tourism & Culture and Archaeology, Srikanth Lingidi who incidentally hails from Telangana expressed happiness about expanding into the smaller towns of Telangana.

“S2Integrators has been steadily expanding its portfolio as well as competencies in offering comprehensive IT solutions alongside solutions through new-age technologies. We are already present in the US, Canada, and Bengaluru, Chennai, Vellore in India. In this direction we have decided to expand into Telangana and are extremely satisfied with the support of the government and the honourable minister in particular,” said Srikanth Lingidi.

Srikanth added that very soon the groundwork succeeding the signing of MoU will begin and locals will be given top preference in recruitment, where they will be trained to move into a higher pedestal in the IT environment.

Minister V Srinivas Goud has welcomed S2Integrators and assured of all necessary support from the Government and in his personal capacity to ensure the company starts operations without any hassles.

