US committed to partner in India's energy transition journey: US foreign commercial service

New Delhi [India], August 6 : In an affirmation of the growing Indo-US partnership, Jonathan Heimer, Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs at the US Foreign Commercial Service (FCS), highlighted the United States' dedication to supporting India's ambitious energy transition goals.

Speaking at the 2nd Energy Summit organized by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Heimer emphasized the significant opportunities for collaboration between the two nations in the energy sector.

"In India, we see so many opportunities for collaboration in the energy segment. With that reason we have established a strong presence in India," he said, speaking at the IACC inaugural session of the event themed 'Climate Change and Decarbonization of Indian Economy - Vision 2030'

"US is a committed partner in India's clean energy journey. From solar and wind power to energy storage and grid modernization, American businesses are actively contributing to India's ambitious goals," Heimer added.

Noting that India is undergoing an extraordinary journey in terms of energy transition, he add that its ambitious of 500 GW installed renewable energy capacity by 2030 underscores the country's goal to be a global leader in the clean energy space.

Carrie Antal, Deputy Director - Indo-Pacific Office, USAID was of the view that given India's success in economic growth, several countries are looking at India for ideas and are aiming to follow its footsteps to achieve similar levels of growth trajectory.

"Many eyes are on India now. Many are looking at India for ideas and support that can propel their own march towards prosperity," she said.

Outlining the partnership of USAID and India, Antal said that in the past USAID and India collaborated to fuel India's green revolution, improve public health and education and made a foundation for inclusive and sustainable economic growth here.

"Today the US partners with Indian private and public sectors to accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals within India and also worldwide. We understand the innovations, investments and ideas made in India can transform our whole world for the better," she said.

She was of the view that collaboration between Indian private sector and development partners like USAID would help in joint activities that will achieve maximum development impact where it is needed from social perspective while simultaneously advancing private sector priorities from a business perspective.

Address the IACC event, Upendra Tripathy, IAS (retired), Former Secretary, MNRE, GOI & Founding DG, International Solar Alliance said there are institutions, individuals and ideas in both countries and there is ample scope for bilateral engagements and knowledge sharing.

Talking of the diverse and vast aspects of energy transition, he said, "We are not anymore talking of energy, coal, hydro, renewable alone. We have to reach out all these sectors and that is where mitigation and adaption play and equal role."

Sunil Jain Summit, Chairman, Energy Committee, IACC & Founder Partner Sundev Renewables said, "although governments and policymakers have become proactive in terms of net zero targets, it needs to be seen whether it is enough or it is a case of too, only time.

He also said that small modular reactors (SMR) would play a key role in the future energy transition and it is a major space where both India and the US can collaborate.

Arun Karna Regional President IACC- NIC & Managing Director & CEO AT & T Global Network Services India Pvt Ltd said, "Renewable energy not only addresses environmental concerns but also drives economic growth by creating jobs and fostering innovation. The collaboration and the US in this sector has been instrumental in advancing technology transfer and investment, accelerating our transition to a low carbon economy."

Highlighting the need to take immediate and effective steps to curb climate change, Dr. Lalit Bhasin Immediate Past National President of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce stressed on the need for striking a balance between climate change mitigation and economic growth of emerging and developing countries.

"We have to face the challenge of this climate change very effectively, but at the same time we have to ensure economic development also, particularly of the emerging world and countries like India. Therefore, a balance has to be struck," Dr Bhasin said.

Other speakers in the session were Mr. Manoj K Singh Regional Vice President, IACC & Founder, S&A Law Offices and Dr Nitin Seth Regional Vice President, IACC & Vice Chairman GD Foods MFG (I) (P) Ltd.

