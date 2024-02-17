US Consulate General Chennai and CUSAT sign MoU to open 'American Corner' in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 17 : The US Consulate General in Chennai and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish an American Corner at the Kochi campus.

US Consul General Christopher W Hodges and CUSAT Registrar Prof Dr V Meera signed the agreement, in the presence of CUSAT Vice Chancellor Dr PG Sankaran, on the sidelines of a visit by the US Education Trade Delegation of 18 US universities to CUSAT.

It will empower the next generation of Indian and American changemakers through science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

The American Spaces program is a flexible partnership model the US runs globally.

The new American Corner at CUSAT will eventually join a network of more than 600 American Spaces spread across India, Asia, and around the globe.

