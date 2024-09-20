US envoy Garcetti, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge discuss strengthening trade relations

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti discussed enhancing trade relations between Karnataka and the United States.

At a press conference at Karnataka Bhavan here in the national capital, Minister Kharge proposed the establishment of sister city corridors between Bengaluru and San Francisco, highlighting the shared strengths in innovation and entrepreneurship.

The discussions also covered integrating innovations from San Francisco into Karnataka and the opportunities for Karnataka's emerging enterprises to access US markets.

Discussions were also held regarding a skill corridor, particularly in fintech, AI, and semiconductor manufacturing with Austin. They also discussed enhancing market access program.

This initiative aims to enhance economic, business, and technological investments, fostering significant cultural exchanges in commerce, health, education, and technology.

The Karnataka minister informed reporters that the US Ambassador assured him, that steps would be prioritised for establishing a US consulate in Bengaluru. The minister believes this would create job opportunities for Kannadigas and enhance visa availability for students from Karnataka and South India.

A key focus of the conversation was the importance of setting up a US Consulate in Bengaluru, which would significantly boost trade and investment relations; streamline access to visas, passports, and other critical consular services; enhance bilateral cultural exchanges, educational collaborations, and people-to-people ties; and provide essential support to the large American expatriate community in the city.

Ambassador Eric Garcetti stated that establishing a consulate in Karnataka and Bengaluru is a natural choice, as Karnataka is now the world's fourth-largest technology hub.

He highlighted the technological similarities between the US and Karnataka, noting that Bengaluru ranks fifth globally in the AI sector and that the state is third in skill development and AI capabilities.

The US Ambassador emphasized Karnataka's leadership in biotechnology, aerospace, and defense, positioning it as an ideal destination for investment and business.

The envoy commended Karnataka's human resources as a global model, noting that the consulate's establishment would benefit both the US and India.

Minister Kharge also conveyed the message from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to the US Ambassador regarding the importance of establishing the consulate in Bengaluru.

