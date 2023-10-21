US Federal Reserve Board initiates data collection for large bank capital proposal

Washington [US], October 21 : The US Federal Reserve Board has taken another significant step in its efforts to strengthen the banking system through the large bank capital proposal.

On Friday, the Federal Reserve Board launched a comprehensive data collection initiative designed to gather critical information from the banks directly affected by this substantial proposal.

This data collection effort was announced in conjunction with the original proposal and is aimed at further refining and clarifying the anticipated impacts of the large bank capital proposal.

The Federal Reserve Board has made it clear that the additional data obtained through this process will play a vital role in shaping the final rule. Summaries of the collected data will be made publicly available.

The deadline for banks to submit the requested data is set for January 16, 2024. This data collection initiative follows the joint request for public comment on the large bank capital proposal made in July.

The proposal focuses on addressing issues stemming from the global financial crisis of 2007-2008, and the objective is to bolster the banking system and mitigate the risk of severe financial crises.

It is important to note that the large bank capital proposal is exclusively applicable to banks with total assets exceeding USD100 billion.

The Federal Reserve Board's recent actions signify a commitment to thorough research and analysis, emphasizing the significance of the proposed changes and the desire to promote transparency and stakeholder engagement throughout the rulemaking process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor