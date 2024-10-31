US-India Strategic Partnership Forum celebrates Diwali in Washington DC

Washington DC [US], October 31 : US-India Strategic Partnership Forum hosted a Diwali reception at the iconic Kennedy Center in Washington DC, bringing together dignitaries, senior government officials, ambassadors and prominent members of the DC community to celebrate the "Festival of Lights."

The event underscored the strong and growing bond between the United States and India, as well as the rich cultural traditions that Diwali represents.

Distinguished guests included the Indian Ambassador to the United States, and the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R Verma.

The event highlighted Diwali's message of light triumphing over darkness, symbolizing the strengthening collaboration between the US and India.

Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF, spoke about the deepening ties between our nations, while Indian envoy to the US Vinay Kwatra and Ambassador Richard R Verma reflected on the shared values and strong bonds driving our partnership forward.

Against the stunning backdrop of iconic Kennedy Centre, guests enjoyed cultural performances, traditional Indian cuisine and inspiring discussions on the future of India-US relations.

USISPF extends heartfelt Diwali greetings to everyone celebrating. As Diwali lights shine worldwide, USISPF remains committed to strengthening the ties that bind the U.S. and India, fostering a brighter future for both nations.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), formed in 2017, is an independent non-profit, non-governmental, and non-partisan organization headquartered in Washington DC, with offices across both countries.

Earlier on October 29, US President Joe Biden extended Diwali greetings to the people, highlighting its significance, and acknowledged that today, the festival is proudly celebrated in the White House.

Highlighting the contributions of the South Asian American community to the fabric of American life, Biden said the community is the fastest-growing and most engaged community in the world. The President also spoke to the moment's significance, noting that the country is facing an "inflection point" and reminding attendees not to take the 'Idea of America' for granted.

