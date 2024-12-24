US startups see $125 billion in VC funding by value during Jan-Nov: Report

New Delhi, Dec 24 The US-based startup ecosystem saw a total of 4,463 venture capital (VC) deals during January to November this year, with a disclosed funding value of $125 billion, a report showed on Tuesday.

This marks a significant year-on-year (YoY) improvement in total funding value despite a decline in the number of VC deals volume, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The US also witnessed a 29.9 per cent decline in VC deal volume during January-November 2024, compared to the announcement of 6,365 deals during January-November 2023.

Despite this reduction in deal volume, the total disclosed funding value of these deals was up by 18.4 per cent compared to $105.6 billion worth of funding raised during the same period in the previous year.

The growth in total funding value could be attributed to the increase in the number of big-ticket deals, said Aurojyoti Bose, lead analyst at GlobalData.

The number of VC deals valued more than or equal to $100 million announced in the US increased from 187 during January-November 2023 to 265 during January-November 2024.

Some of the notable VC funding deals include $6.6 billion worth funding raised by Sam Altman-run ChatGPT developer OpenAI, $6 billion funding raised by Elon Musk’s X.AI, $5.6 billion funding secured by Waymo, $1.5 billion funding received by Anduril Industries, and $1.1 billion worth funding raised by CoreWeave, among others.

On a global level, the US accounted for a 29.3 per cent share of the total number of VC deals during the January-November period, while its share in terms of total funding value stood at 52.5 per cent.

The US continues to dominate the global VC funding landscape both in terms of deal volume and value, said the report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor