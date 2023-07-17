USC Worldwide Events, Toyam Sports Ltd., and its subsidiary Pacific Star Sports announce long-term association with Major League Cricket (MLC)

ATK

New Delhi [India], July 17: USC Worldwide (USC) has signed long term association with Major League Cricket (MLC) and stitching the partnership with Commercial/ Sponsorship Rights.

Under the association pact, USC would provide complete 360° LED, ground production & match management etc which would make it the first ever complete T20 Cricket League solution provider in USA.

Major League Cricket (MLC) is an upcoming professional Twenty20 cricket league in the United States, operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and sanctioned by USA Cricket. MLC will feature many of the best T20 players from around the world playing alongside the strongest domestic talent in the United States. Star players set to take part include Afghanistan T20 captain Rashid Khan, South African internationals Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and David Miller, West Indians Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo, Australians Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch, England's Jason Roy and New Zealand’s Trent Boult.

Eighteen matches will lead up to the inaugural MLC championship final on Sunday, July 30, with six teams set to compete: the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. The inaugural season will be played in a round-robin format with the four best performing teams competing in a multi-game playoff and final round to decide a champion, to be crowned on July 30. The matches will take place at America’s new premier cricket venue, Grand Prairie Stadium, North Texas.

Mohamedali Budhwani (CMD TSL) commented "This will be a landmark event, featuring an array of entertainment and pageantry, including an innings break drone show showcasing the league’s six teams, an aerobatic aerial display from a GB1 GameBird and a post-game firework display to provide the finale for Grand Prairie Stadium’s opening night. The fact that the tickets for the first match of the inaugural MLC season has been sold out implies the underlying popularity of the sport and the teams competing.

We remain committed to popularise sports and help build platforms for deserving athletes to showcase their talent. We will continue our efforts in this direction. Even if we maintain the momentum that we have managed to create in the last few months, TSL could soon become a household name in the coming year, in India and world over, in the world of Cricket.”

Ratish Kumar (Founder & Partner USC) commented, “We are excited about this partnership and we look forward to creating a unique experience for MLC. It’s a long-term plan. We always believe in delivering and ensuring that the League creates and sets a benchmark in the USA market and creates the fan base similar to other ongoing successful leagues across the Globe.

