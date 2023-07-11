Used Car Finance: A Hassle-free Solution to Buy a Second-hand Car

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: Buying a second-hand car often requires thorough research and inspection. In addition to having an appealing interior and exterior, it is essential for the car to be in proper working condition. While the process of selecting the right second-hand car may be long and arduous, financing it can be completely hassle-free with Bajaj Finserv Used Car Finance. Bajaj Finance Limited offers loans for used car that comes with simple eligibility criteria and minimal documents.

Customers can secure funds of up to Rs. 77 lakh to bring their dream car home. This loan product is an excellent choice for individuals seeking quick access to funds, making it a suitable option for fulfilling their used car financing needs.

Here are the primary features of Bajaj Finserv Used Car Finance

Funding of up to Rs. 77 lakh

Secure a high loan amount of up to Rs. 77 lakh to turn the dream of owning a luxurious car into reality. Customers can also enjoy the convenience of doorstep assistance throughout their loan application process, including document collection and registration certificate transfer. Further, customers can get asset-based loans of up to 100% of their car's valuation, ensuring they get maximum funding for their car purchase. This helps individuals to purchase their dream car without having to compromise on their budget.

Flexible tenures

Our used car finance comes with flexible loan tenures. Customers have a choice of paying back their loans over a period of 12 to 72 months. This lets the customers purchase their used car on EMIs that are affordable. Customer can choose a tenure that suits their financial standing so that repayment is easy.

Quick disbursal

Bajaj Finance ensures that the loan amount is credited to the customer's bank account within 48 hours* after loan approval. A speedy disbursal facility allows customers to purchase their second-hand car without any delay.

Three unique variants

Bajaj Finance offers loans for used cars in three unique variants - Term Loan, Flexi Hybrid Loan, and Flexi Term Loan. When a customer chooses a Flexi variant, a loan limit is assigned to them from which they can withdraw funds as per need. Interest in only charged on the amount you withdraw and not the entire approved limit. Customers also have the flexibility of multiple withdrawals and part-prepayments from their loan limit at no additional costs. A Flexi Hybrid Loan also offer the additional benefit of paying interest-only EMIs for the initial part of the tenure.

No hidden charges

The fees and charges associated with the loans are clearly stated on the loan agreement and our official website. It is advised to thoroughly review the details before proceeding with the application to ensure complete awareness and understanding of the costs involved.

Pre-approved offers

Existing customers of Bajaj Finance can get easy access to funds with exclusive pre-approved offers if they meet the used car loan eligibility criteria. They simply need to enter their valid mobile number and OTP to check their offer.

Used car finance offered by Bajaj Finance Limited presents a host of benefits to its customers. With a high-value loan of up to Rs. 77 lakh and speedy disbursal, it provides a convenient and accessible solution to fund the purchase of a second-hand car.

