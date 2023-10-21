User-Generated Video Streaming Platform Lykstage Celebrates Durga Puja with Festive Themed content

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 21: LYKSTAGE, the one-stop destination for exclusive content, is set to make this Durga Puja season extra special with a series of captivating events and exclusive content offerings. This Durga Puja, LYKSTAGE brings the essence of the festivities, the splendor of theme-based pujas, and the creativity of creators to your fingertips.

LYKSTAGE's Durga Puja Extravaganza Schedule:

1. Theme Puja (Preparation and Planning) - 19th Oct (Panchami): Get an exclusive sneak peek into the planning and preparation of theme-based pujas, the heart and soul of Kolkata's Durga Puja.

Follow Creator's handles here on Lykstage:

https://www.lykstage.com/@DsMotoAdventure

2. Kalyani Durga Puja - 20th Oct (Sasthi): Immerse yourself in the spirit of the season as LYKSTAGE captures the vibrancy of Kalyani's Durga Puja on Sasthi.

Follow Creator's handles here on Lykstage:

https://www.lykstage.com/@MissingGears

3. South Kolkata Theme-Based Puja Parikrama - 21st Oct (Saptami): Join us on a virtual tour as we explore the artistic brilliance of South Kolkata's theme-based pujas on Saptami.

Follow Creator's handles here on Lykstage:

https://www.lykstage.com/P/IpsiTripsi

4. Kolkata's Top 10 Theme-Oriented Puja - 22nd Oct (Astami): Witness the best of the best theme-oriented pujas in Kolkata on Astami.

Follow Creator's handles here on Lykstage:

https://www.lykstage.com/@DsMotoAdventure

5. Krishnagar Raj Bari Puja - 23rd Oct (Nabami): Experience the grandeur of Krishnagar Raj Bari Puja from the comfort of your home on Nabami.

Follow Creator's handles here on Lykstage:

https://www.lykstage.com/@MissingGears

6. Durga Puja at Lucknow- 24th October:

Come join Tridbiker's biking journey at the City of Nawab's Lucknow right through your screens.

Follow Creator's handles here on Lykstage:

https://www.lykstage.com/@TRIDIBIKER

7. Durga Pujo at Agra- 25th October: Tridbiker now makes the next stop at Agra, tune in for his biking adventures at the City of Taj Mahal.

Follow Creator's handles here on Lykstage:

https://www.lykstage.com/@TRIDIBIKER

8. Durga Puja Vasan (Ganga Ghat) - 26th Oct (Dadoshi): Conclude your Durga Puja celebrations with the ethereal beauty of Durga Puja Vasan at the Ganga Ghat on Dadoshi.

Follow Creator's handles here on Lykstage:

https://www.lykstage.com/P/IpsiTripsi

This Durga Puja, elevate your festivities with LYKSTAGE creators, who have crafted exclusive, dynamic content that brings you to the heart of the celebration. LYKSTAGE creators are all set to make this Puja season unforgettable.

But that is not all. Here's why LYKSTAGE should be your platform of choice:

For Creators:

Immediate earnings through our unique Watch Time Units and Reward Share Mechanism. On pay-per-view, creators take home a whopping 75% of every rental revenue.

Access to a global, engaged audience hungry for quality content

Choose from free, pay-per-view, or password-protected content. Schedule live or non-live events with ease.

Exclusive live streaming options tailored for TV channels

For Viewers:

Earn rewards just for watching and engaging, making every moment spent on LYKSTAGE worthwhile

Don't miss this rich, rewarding Durga Puja experience. Stay updated by visiting: LYKSTAGE Website

LYKSTAGE is your front-row seat to this year's Durga Puja, allowing you to enjoy the festivities, the art, and the culture from the safety of your home. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Durga Puja like never before!

To stay updated on LYKSTAGE's Durga Puja celebrations, visit: https://www.lykstage.com/home

LYKSTAGE is not just a content platform; it is an ecosystem designed to fairly reward both creators and viewers. With diverse, premium contentfrom live events to storytelling"we're redefining the way you engage with media."

