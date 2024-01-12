USISPF delegation holds roundtable with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel at VGGS 2024

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : A delegation of 35 Fortune American companies on Friday held a roundtable meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) delegation led by its President and CEO Mukesh Aghi explored investment opportunities in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) and International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC).

According to a press release, the delegation members also discussed potential collaborations in Gujarat's major industrial, business, IT, and FinTech sectors.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing collaboration between USISPF and Vibrant Gujarat, noting the consistent efforts since 2017 in leading high-level industry delegations to the summit.

As per a press release, emphasising the significance of the US-India relationship, the Gujarat Chief Minister Patel highlighted on X that USA remains Gujarat's major export destination.

The Chief Minister said that over 120 American companies have established their bases in Gujarat currently.

He stated, "Had a fruitful meeting with the delegation of USISPF. Showcased the potential of GIFT IFSCA and the investment opportunities in this smart city."

President and CEO of USISPF, said he was honoured to lead a delegation of American companies to invest in and contribute to Gujarat's development.

He said, "It's an honour for USISPF to lead a delegation of American companies to invest in and contribute to the development of Gujarat, a state that epitomises India's entrepreneurial spirit and can-do attitude. Our engagement at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit reaffirms our commitment to fostering economic ties and exploring avenues for mutual growth and development between the United States and Gujarat."

The meeting underscores USISPF's ongoing dedication to boosting US-Gujarat economic ties and unlocking avenues for shared prosperity.

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is an independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India partnership in Washington, D.C., and in New Delhi. USISPF is the trusted partner for businesses, non-profit organisations, the diaspora, and the governments of India and the United States.

