USISPF Welcomes Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at IBM to the Board of Directors

Washington [US], February 16: The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is delighted to welcome Arvind Krishna, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IBM to the Board of Directors.

In addition to joining the Board of Directors at USISPF, Arvind is a member of the Board of Directors of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, and he serves on the Board of Directors of Northrop Grumman.

USISPF Chairman John Chambers congratulated Krishna and said: "I am deeply honored to have Arvind join the USISPF Board. I've been fortunate to know Arvind for many years - we've done conference sessions together, partnered together, and he was even a special guest on my "Chambers Talks" podcast last year. His knowledge about technology is unmatched, and his track record for leading market transitions in areas like hybrid cloud business, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence is remarkable. Arvind is a true visionary and a leader who is always focused on what's good for society at-large. I'm confident he will use his experiences building technology."

Welcoming Krishna to the USISPF Board of Directors, Shantanu Narayen, Chair and CEO of Adobe and Vice Chairman of USISPF said: "Arvind's strong leadership and deep technical expertise in AI, cloud, quantum computing, and global operations will be invaluable as India continues to be an incubator for the transformative power of technology. I have had the pleasure of seeing his impact firsthand over the years and look forward to working with him to further deepen and scale the US-India partnership."

Krishna is an industry and IBM veteran spanning over three decades with the tech giant. He has led the building and expansion of new markets for IBM in artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain. Krishna has also been a driving force in the development of innovative IBM products and solutions and led a series of bold transformations that have delivered proven business results, including growing IBM's Information Management business by 50 percent.

Despite being a leading tech expert, Krishna identifies as a consummate learner and has been an outspoken advocate for learning at every stage of one's career. Krishna has made significant scientific contributions in several technical fields, including wireless networking, security, systems, and databases, and has founded IBM's security software business and helped create the world's first commercial wireless system.

Speaking on Krishna's appointment to the USISPF Board, USISPF President and CEO, Dr. Mukesh Aghi said: "When you think of the various diaspora success stories and the rise of the Indian-American CEO across Fortune 100 companies, you think of Arvind Krishna at IBM. At a time when the U.S. and India are working to secure a deeper collaboration in the field of critical and emerging technologies, Arvind's deep expertise in this sector will be an invaluable asset. For years, Arvind has successfully built strong commercial links between the U.S. and India. During the pandemic, Arvind's indefatigable efforts helped USISPF supply essential materials in oxygen cylinders and concentrators to help aid the several million COVID-19 victims in India. I am grateful for Arvind's efforts during the pandemic months and filled with immense gratitude to now count Arvind's name to this August list of board members."

Commenting on his addition to the USISPF Board, Krishna stated: "I am honored to join the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum's Board of Directors. The US and India share a unique bond, rooted in shared democratic values and strong economic and cultural ties. As a member of the USISPF, I look forward to finding ways for our two nations to use the power of technology to drive economic growth, create opportunities for all, and address the unique challenges of our time."

In 2016, Wired Magazine selected Krishna as "one of 25 geniuses who are creating the future of business" for his foundational work on blockchain.

