UST Earns Three CandE Awards for Candidate Experience Excellence in North America, EMEA, and APAC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 3: UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, has been recognized as a CandE Benchmark Research Award Winner for candidate experience excellence in the North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions by the 2025 Global Candidate Experience Awards. In addition to earning accolades in all three categories, UST received recognition as the number one overall company for candidate experience in the EMEA region.

The CandE Awards are recognized globally as the benchmark for candidate experience, with hundreds of companies across industries evaluated annually. Recognition across multiple regions highlights UST's global commitment to creating the ideal candidate experience, no matter the position applied for. Candidate experience is a critical driver of employer brand, retention, and hiring efficiency, and UST's 'No Candidate Left Behind' initiative exemplifies this by proactively engaging with all candidates regardless of the result.

CandE Benchmark Research Award recipients were determined by Survale through a comprehensive analysis of more than 66,000 candidate satisfaction survey responses. To qualify, companies must meet a statistically significant minimum response rate, including responses from candidates who were not hired.

"Receiving CandE Candidate Experience Awards across multiple regions is a huge win for our global recruiting team. This recognition reflects our commitment to protecting UST's talent brand, the intuitiveness of our career portal, the professionalism of our hiring managers, and the exceptional onboarding experience we deliver. Receiving awards in all three categories we entered highlights that UST has built a cohesive global team dedicated to making every candidate interaction outstanding," said Kendall Messner, Global Head of Strategic Talent Acquisition, UST.

"When the economy is uncertain, candidates remember how you made them feel. Improving the experience isn't just the right thing to do it's a long-term investment in relationships and the ultimate impact on businesses. Transparency, along with consistent communication and feedback loops at every stage of the recruitment process, are always critical differentiators in our research and can equate to positive business outcomes and employment brands," said Kevin Grossman, VP of Benchmark Research, Survale.

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

