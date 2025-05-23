UST Hosts Zero-Waste Hackathon 2025 to Tackle Food Waste Through Innovation

BusinessWire India

London [UK]/Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 23: UST, a leading global digital transformation solutions company, hosted its annual Zero-Waste Hackathon 2025 on 22nd May, bringing together bright young minds from across the globe to design innovative tech solutions to reduce food waste across the supply chain.

UST received 88 entries from around the world for its global hackathon, including submissions from university students, professionals, innovators, and changemakers who came together to participate in this event. The top 10 teams hailed from India, Spain, the US, and the UK. Of these, the top 5 teams joined the final round in person at the UST London office, while the remaining 5 participated virtually.

Each team discussed pressing business challenges in the hospitality sector, with a focus on buffet food waste. To address these problems, their creative solutions made use of AI technologies, complete with coded implementations. The teams competed in a fiercely competitive setting, and the judges carefully considered each team's ideas. Numerous solutions demonstrated how technology can have a lasting impact and were highly compatible with UST's AI + ESG vision.

On May 22nd, the participants engaged in a full-day challenge focused on promoting sustainability in the food service sector. The winning teams were Zero Forks (UK), an external team, and Cul Intel, from UST (India). Zero Forks captivated the judges with their approach that utilised behavioural science to minimize food waste within households. Highlighting that preventing food waste should start in the kitchen, they created the Zero Forks app which is a playful and interactive platform that turns reducing food waste into a game. The application not only informs users but also encourages dialogue between consumers and the food sector, distinguishing it as an exceptional solution.

Cul Intel, on the other hand, showcased Cul Intel, an AI-driven platform that intelligently optimises menu offerings, pricing, portion sizes, and real-time food redistribution. Their dynamic, data-driven approach to reducing waste in food service operations earned them high praise from the judges.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony, where the top winning teams received certificates and a share of the £1,500 prize pool.

Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer and Managing Director, UK at UST, said, "This hackathon was more than just a competition - it was a call to action. The solutions presented today demonstrate the power of technology to tackle urgent real-world challenges like food waste. We're proud to support the next generation of changemakers."

Robert Hodges, Head of Innovations Programs, Amazon Web Services, said, "It was fantastic to see such a great amount of energy and passion focused on such a great cause. The progress made by the competing teams within such a short time was remarkable."

"Innovation in sustainability starts with bold ideas, and today's participants pushed the boundaries of what's possible. It's inspiring to see tech and purpose come together so powerfully," said Raj Jeyaratnam, Transformation Director, D&T, Compass Group.

"It was a real privilege to be involved in judging this year's hackathon. The creativity, energy, and commitment these teams brought to solving food waste challenges were truly impressive," said Steve Hewitt, Co-Founder, 40 Percent.

"Young minds with smart tech are a powerful force for good. It was great to be involved in exploring potential solutions that tackle food waste and drive real-world sustainability," said Asma Mohamed, Transformation Director, Levy.

