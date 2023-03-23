UST named a 'Great Place to Work' and a 'Top Employer' for 2023 in the UK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ London [UK], March 23 (/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been re-certified as a Great Place to Work™ in the United Kingdom (UK). UST was also recognized as a 'Top Employer' in 10 countries, including the UK. In 2023, UST will be ranked 7th among the 84 compes certified by the Top Employer Institute in the UK. These prestigious accolades demonstrate UST's continued commitment to employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and career development in the UK IT and technology industry.

UST's global recognition extends beyond the UK, with the Great Place to Work certifications in Spain, the United States, Mexico, India, and Malaysia. This recognition establishes UST as a trusted global orgzation with a strong culture that successfully attracts and retains top talent.

Great Place to Work ® (GPTW) is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 compes from over 60 countries apply for certification through the orgzation's Trust Index survey. To determine an orgzation's ranking, Great Place to Work administers a comprehensive employee survey that accounts for three quarters of an orgzation's final score.

In addition to these achievements, UST has been awarded UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing 2023, recognizing its exceptional wellbeing policies and practices.

Top Employers Institute (TEI) has built a strong reputation as a leading ratings agency, certifying employers that create optimal working conditions alongside comprehensive personal and professional development opportunities. Firms that are certified as a 'Top Employer' are internationally recognized as leaders in the fields of people and practices. TEI's comprehensive survey covers six HR domains covering 20 distinct topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity & inclusion and more.

Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer and UK Managing Director, UST, said: "This recognition is a testament to our people-focused approach which enables us to create a positive work culture where our colleagues can thrive. We can only deliver mengful impact for our clients when we empower our people to reach their full potential."

"UST has always understood the value of people as this is rooted in our heritage. I am particularly proud that this prestigious certification from Great Place to Work is determined by reports from actual employees on their company culture. We will continue to prioritize fostering an inclusive and innovative environment which supports employees to grow and advance their careers," said Kavita Kurup, Global Head for Human Resources, UST.

UST's first UK office opened in London in 2006, expanding to Leeds in 2018. UST associates deploy digital transformation solutions to some of the UK's leading compes, including large retailers.

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best compes to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' orgzationsdelivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impacttouching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

