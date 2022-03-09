UST Partners with o9 Solutions to Provide Effective Supply Chain Management for the Enterprise Clients

, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced a strategic partnership with , to provide effective supply chain management and propel the digital transformation for the enterprise clients.

o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, enables organizations to accelerate the digital transformation of their supply chain functions. The partnership will help retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, technology, and telecom enterprises unlock significant value in end-to-end planning and execution processes for their supply chain networks.

The will combine UST's deep systems integration and strategic knowledge expertise with o9's AI-powered supply chain, revenue, and P&L planning and decision-making platform. It will also effectively address organizational structure, processes, and associated change management goals to accelerate solution adoption and value realization for clients.

"In today's disrupted world, we are facing a unique combination of incredible volatility across the supply chain and rising customer expectations for a seamless experience across all channels. We are proud to integrate o9's industry-leading integrated business planning platform with our system and data integration capabilities to provide innovative solutions to our clients across all core industries," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST.

"Our platform and solutions combined with UST's deep domain expertise will help our customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys," said Igor Rikalo, President and Chief Operating Officer, o9 Solutions. "We look forward to collaborating with UST."

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations--such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery--into one platform. For more information, visit .

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. We identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life through our agile approach. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries and worldwide. Together, with over 29,000 employees in 30 countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at

