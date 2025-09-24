UST Trivandrum Marathon on October 12, 2025; Milind Soman is the Brand Ambassador; Prize Money Over ₹22 lakh to be Won

PRNewswire

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 24: The Kerala capital city will witness its largest ever marathon on October 12, 2025, marking the second edition of the prestigious UST Trivandrum Marathon. Organised by UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, in collaboration with NEB Sports, the UST Trivandrum Marathon 2025 will start at the UST Thiruvananthapuram campus and will include four different categories, such as the full marathon, half marathon, 10K run, and 5K run.

Adding charm to the event would be Milind Soman, a well-known Indian actor, model, film producer, and fitness enthusiast, who has been chosen as the brand ambassador for the UST Trivandrum Marathon 2025. Other distinguished sports personalities who would be joining are former Indian badminton player Pullela Gopichand, athlete Reeth Abraham, and badminton player U Vimal Kumar.

The event, which will start from the UST Trivandrum campus, is expected to have more than 10,000 participants this year. The total prize money to be won is over Rs 22 lakh. Participants will be able to register for the respective runs via the online registration link: bit.ly/3ZnARUv and the official website: https://trivandrummarathon.com/

"The UST Trivandrum Marathon is a prestigious event for UST, as we intend to spread awareness on the importance of a healthy society and also the physical and mental well-being of the people. In the present day, marathons are hugely popular across the world and in India owing to their significance in spreading these messages and raising awareness. I'm glad and proud that UST has brought such a marathon to Kerala and Thiruvananthapuram as an annual event. This underlines UST's commitment to the well-being of society," said Alexander Varghese, President, UST.

"The UST Trivandrum Marathon 2025 ushers in a sense of pride for us as we get set for the largest ever marathon in the Kerala capital. As was the case last year, we are excited to collaborate with UST in hosting more than 10,000 runners this year. The presence of Milind Soman as brand ambassador will bring in additional charm to the event," said Nagaraj Adiga, CMD, NEB Sports.

In the run-up to the event, two training runs were organised during the past months. All the training runs had recorded huge participation.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857 (US)

+91-7899045194 (India)

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+44-7341787926

Roshini Das K

+91-7736795557

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, India.:

Adfactors PR

ust@adfactorspr.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor