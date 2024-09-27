UST Wins Nine Brandon Hall Group 2024 Human Capital Excellence Awards

PRNewswire

Aliso Viejo (California) [USA]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, was recently recognized at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards, receiving nine awards, including four Golds. In 2023 and 2022, Brandon Hall Group awarded UST ten and nine HCM Excellence Awards, respectively.

In 2024, UST received Gold in the categories of Best Leadership Development, Best Corporate Culture Transformation, Best Certification Program and Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning. Silver was awarded in the categories of Best Learning Team, Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program, Best Use of Blended Learning and Best Onboarding Program. Additionally, UST received Bronze in the Best Hybrid Learning Category.

UST has long prioritized career development and implements a unique 'Servant Leadership' philosophy, which places employees at the center of its comprehensive talent strategy. This approach earned UST gold commendations in the categories Best Leadership Development, Best Certification Program, and Best Corporate Culture Transformation. The approach aims to provide growth opportunities at all levels of the organization, enhancing business impact and employee workplace satisfaction. The innovative use of several simulation-based gaming models to drive learning across self-paced/blended learning Leadership Development programs earned UST gold recognition in the Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning.

The prestigious HCM Excellence Awards recognize best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. A panel of independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives evaluated UST's winning entries based on a wide range of criteria, including alignment to business need and environment, program design, impact on the user experience, and measurable benefits.

"This recent recognition from the Brandon Hall Group helps to underscore UST's long-standing commitment to investing in career training and offering advancement opportunities for our employees. At UST, we aim to synchronize our business objectives with comprehensive career growth opportunities across all organizational levels. By fostering and maintaining a dynamic and inclusive workplace culture, UST creates new avenues for career growth that boost employee satisfaction while also leading to strong business outcomes," said Colleen Doherty, Chief People Officer, UST.

"Excellence Award recipients have consistently demonstrated their commitment to employee growth and well-being through innovative human capital strategies. These organizations have implemented HCM programs that drive outstanding business results and create a positive and empowering work environment. Our rigorous evaluation process has confirmed these programs as industry-leading in their effectiveness and impact on employee satisfaction," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Hall Group.

UST is dedicated to working with clients around the world to achieve boundless impact, enhancing operations through innovative digital transformation solutions. The company remains committed to providing immersive career advancement training and opportunities for its employees worldwide.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering expertise, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse innovation and agility into our clients' organizationsdelivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impacttouching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.'

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations.

