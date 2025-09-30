Utec by UltraTech enables sustainability-focused decisions for self-built residential homes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: Residential buildings and public institutions in India account for 40 percent of the country's total energy consumption, according to recent reports by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. This has prompted homebuilders and urban planners to critically reassess how residential projects are designed, executed, and sustained over time.

Families who make thoughtful planning choices today can avoid long-term issues like rising utility expenses, frequent repairs, and unhealthy indoor conditions. However, resource-efficient home construction solutions give them better control over their living environment while protecting the future value of their home.

And here Utec by UltraTech brings forward its Green Building Consulting solution where construction meets sustainability, driven by the growing need for expert guidance in building your dream home with its utmost efficiency. As part of this initiative, homeowners are guided from the design stage to integrate environmentally conscious choices into key aspects such as:

- Waterproofing to strengthen the home against long-term wear

- Installing rainwater harvesting systems to make water use intentional, not wasteful

- Integrating solar energy systems to introduce clean power into daily life

Each of these choices, when built into the early stages of construction, helps create a home that holds up better, has low maintenance cost, and respects the environment it stands on.

As more families lean into sustainability, their choices are quietly influencing how residential spaces take shape today. With construction growing steadily across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, this is the right moment to bring energy-efficient planning into the early stages of homebuilding.

Utec's Green Building Solutions support the move toward eco-friendly homes by offering guidance that aligns with green certification standards. The focus is to help homeowners identify practical ways to make their homes planned on personal plots more environmentally responsible and compliant.

The consultation is designed to help homeowners get through complex certification requirements, assess feasibility, and make site-sensitive decisions. The process includes:

-Consultation with IGBC-accredited green building experts

-Feasibility study based on site conditions and sustainability potential

-On-site visit to evaluate certification readiness and key improvement areas

-Recommendations covering energy use, material selection, and climate responsiveness

-Step-by-step guidance for IGBC Nest and Nest Plus certification

-Access to verified professionals for further execution, if required

With support extended to over 43 lakh homeowners and coverage across 17,000 serviceable pin codes through its nationwide experience centres, Utec continues to expand its platform capabilities.

By adding green building solutions into its home construction enabler ecosystem, Utec by Ultratech set on a mission: introduce energy-smart planning into every Indian household. This addition strengthens its full-scale home construction planning program, offering homeowners with end-to-end support till the project's completion.

Utec by UltraTech is available on major app stores and through its official website. Users can explore services that align with their individual plot, connect with experienced consultants, and approach construction planning with better preparation. Download the app today!

