Utilise opportunity of workshop to enable centre-state and inter-state talks: DEA secretary and MP chief secretary

Iqbal Singh Bains, Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Ajay Seth, Secretary, department of economic affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, suggested to utilise the opportunity of a workshop on Saturday to enable a centre-state and inter-state discussion on ideas, potential solutions and exchange of learnings and best practices.

In a run-up to the 2nd conference of chief secretaries, the department of economic affairs and urban development and housing department of Madhya Pradesh organised a workshop on Saturday which saw participation from 16 state governments and Union Territories, according to a statement from the ministry of finance released on Saturday evening.

The second conference of chief secretaries will be held in New Delhi in January 2023 with the theme 'Developed India - Reaching the Last Mile'.

They also emphasised on the need to bring forth practical recommendations that are of utmost relevance to the State/UTs and aligned to the theme for this year's conference - 'Viksit Bharat - Reaching the Last Mile'.

Neeraj Mandloi, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, also apprised the background and steps leading to today's in person workshop, such as a preparation of concept notes, background paper and video conference meeting held earlier this month.

During the workshop, presentations were made by representatives from industry and academia, and state governments and Union Territories, followed by an open house discussion on major implementation models, ideas and experiences across projects, schemes and the way forward.

The session also witnessed the launch of the scheme guidelines for Financial Support for Project Development Expenses of PPP Projects - India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF) Scheme.

According to a statement from the ministry of finance, DEA is laying great thrust on improving the quality and pace of infrastructure development in the country by encouraging private sector participation in the infrastructure sector.

The DEA has been actively engaged in developing the appropriate policy framework for private investment in infrastructure development. Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) are being encouraged to bring private capital and efficiency in the execution and operation of infrastructure projects. Besides, new schemes and initiatives are being introduced to provide financial and technical support to the private sector, wherever necessary.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor