UTL Solar Strengthens Industrial Solar Offering With up to 136kW Three Phase Commercial Grid-tied Inverters

New Delhi [India], December 23: In a move aimed at strengthening India's rapidly expanding commercial and industrial solar segment, UTL Solar has introduced an upgraded range of 3-phase on-grid inverters, featuring multiple MPPTs and 10-year onsite warrantya combination that is drawing attention from EPC firms and project developers across the country.

The GT series, available in 10 kW to 136 kW range, has been designed to address the operational challenges commonly faced in commercial rooftops, industrial facilities, and medium-scale solar plants. With multiple MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) channels, the UTL solar inverters allow for better energy optimization in installations where panel strings may be spread across varying orientations or shading patterns. Industry experts note that this feature generally contributes to more stable yield, especially in large, distributed installations.

A senior technical advisor associated with a Delhi-based EPC company remarked that longer warranties in the C&I category have historically been limited. "A standard warranty of 5 years is common in this class of inverters," he said. "Offering 10 years signals confidence in long-term reliability and aligns with what project owners now expect from modern equipment."

UTL Solar's inverter range also places emphasis on deployment readiness, with the company stating that units are currently in stock for faster project timelinesan important factor for developers working on rooftop mandates or time-bound industrial installations. The inverters include built-in grid safety features and are engineered to operate across diverse Indian grid conditions, which often vary significantly between industrial zones.

While India's residential solar market has expanded due to central subsidy schemes, the commercial and industrial segment is increasingly emerging as a major contributor to national solar capacity additions. Analysts point out that companies are adopting solar not only to reduce operating expenses but also to manage uncertainties associated with power quality and peak demand.

A UTL Solar spokesperson noted that the development of the inverter line followed months of feedback collection from EPC partners and field engineers. "Most C&I projects today demand equipment that can perform consistently despite changing environmental and grid conditions," the spokesperson said, adding that multiple MPPT architecture and extended warranty were two of the most requested features.

The launch is expected to broaden UTL Solar's footprint in the mid-to-large scale rooftop space, where procurement cycles are accelerating and buyers are increasingly evaluating lifetime performance rather than upfront cost alone.

The inverters will be available through the company's network of authorised distributors nationwide, with technical documentation and specifications offered upon request.

About UTL Solar

UTL Solar, operating under its registered entity Fujiyama Power Systems Limited, is one of India's leading manufacturers of solar panels, solar inverters, batteries, and power solutions. The company runs four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in Noida, Dadri, Bawal, and Parwanoo, enabling large-scale production and stringent quality control.

Recognised as the "Brand of the Decade" by BARC Asia & Herald Global and acknowledged by Marksmen Daily as one of India's most trusted brands, UTL Solar has built a strong nationwide presence supported by a vast network of dealers, distributors, and exclusive shoppe franchises across the country.

