Uttar Pradesh bought items worth Rs 65,227 crore over 5 years from GeM

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Uttar Pradesh has made purchases worth more than Rs 65,227 crore through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in the last five years from Financial Year 2020-21 to 2024-25, gaining appreciation from the Centre.

The data shows that the state's total order value in FY 2020-21 was at Rs 4,622.16, which rose to Rs 11,286.29 crore in FY 2021-22.

In FY 2022-23, UP government's order value was Rs 12,242.48, Rs 20,248 crore in FY 2023-24 and Rs 16,828.75 crore in FY 2024-25, totalling Rs 65,227.68 crore.

The UP government, in a statement, said that Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, openly praising the state's active participation and contribution through GeM. The Minister asserted that the initiative by the UP government serves as a model for other states.

In his letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Piyush Goyal stated that during the financial year 2024-25, over 72 lakh purchase orders worth Rs 5.43 lakh crore were fulfilled, setting a new milestone in the public procurement system.

According to the UP government's statement, since the inception of GeM, more than 2.9 crore orders have been processed, amounting to purchases worth over Rs 14 lakh crore.

GeM now includes over 11,000 product categories and more than 330 service categories.

The Commerce Minister further mentioned in his letter that on November 26, 2024, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a comprehensive government order aligning the state's procurement rules with the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017 and the General Terms and Conditions (GTC) of GeM.

This order consolidated various procurement-related notifications into a unified framework, simplifying procurement processes and paving the way for 100 per cent adoption of GeM. This step not only reduced administrative burden but also enhanced transparency, efficiency, and inclusiveness, the letter added.

In the letter, Minister highlighted that this initiative by Uttar Pradesh is a living example of the 'Digital India' vision. He emphasised that achievements of this scale become possible when technology, inclusiveness, and execution come together.

Goyal further added that Uttar Pradesh's initiative would inspire other states to adopt GeM more rapidly across the country.

Minister Goyal also expressed confidence in his letter that the support of the Uttar Pradesh government will continue in the future with the same momentum, added the UP goverment's statement.

