Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Ji Visits Ada Studio to Celebrate Chikankari Heritage

BusinessWire India

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji visited Ada Designer Chikan Studio's Hazratganj showroom in Lucknow, spotlighting one of India's most celebrated brands for Chikankari embroidery and promoting the rich heritage of handcrafted goods.

Ada Designer Chikan Studio has long been a pioneer in preserving and modernising Chikankari, transforming Lucknow's timeless embroidery into a living art that resonates with contemporary fashion while honouring centuries of tradition. The studio ensures that artisan communities receive recognition and stable work while sustaining Lucknow's Chikankari heritage for generations to come.

As the largest Ada Chikankari brand, the studio carries this legacy onto the global stage, empowering over 30,000 artisans and showcasing India's handcrafted excellence worldwide. Every chikankari dress is more than a product; it is a testament to India's craftsmanship, strengthening the handicraft sector and championing the Made in India ethos. From chikankari sarees to cotton kurtis for women, each creation celebrates the perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style. Chikan kurta for women and chikankari kurti designs have become staples, combining elegance with modern style.

The Chief Minister's visit underscored that handcrafted goods are cultural treasures and economic drivers, aligning perfectly with the government's vision of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Yogiji interacted with the founder, Mr. Vinod Punjabi, sharing his vision and support for Chikankari, and also engaged with the artisans, witnessing the exquisite artistry of this centuries-old craft. He was captivated by the meticulous craftsmanship involved in creating a single chikankari saree, which can take up to 12 months to complete.

In a heartfelt demonstration, the ace Chief Minister tried the chapai process, where neel ink is transferred onto fabric using wooden blocks, showcasing his appreciation for the artistry firsthand. He even signed one of the pieces at Ada's showroom, highlighting his support for Indian handicrafts.

Mr. Vinod Punjabi, Founder of Ada Designer Chikan Studio, said, "Respected Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji's visit to Ada Designer Chikan Studio reinforces the vision of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat, where Made in India craftsmanship stands as a symbol of pride and self-reliance. At Ada, we continue to strengthen the legacy of Chikankari and share India's heritage with the world."

Ada has brought Lucknowi Chikankari to global audiences, redefining how heritage meets contemporary fashion, with chikan kurta for women and chikankari kurti serving as prime examples. The studio ensures artisans prosper while the world recognizes the value of India's handcrafted excellence.

With its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, community, and culture, Ada Designer Chikan Studio stands as a shining example of how traditional Indian arts can thrive in the modern world, honouring heritage, empowering artisans, and showcasing the timeless beauty of chikankari dresses to audiences worldwide.

Visit ADA's flagship store in Lucknow- 68 Hazratganj, Lucknow Airport. Also in: Delhi - Omaxe Mall, Chandni Chowk, Mumbai - Santacruz West, Kolkata airport.

Contact: +91-9775007500

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor