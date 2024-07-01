Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board partners with EaseMyTrip to boost state tourism

New Delhi [India], July 1 : The Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board (UPETDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EaseMyTrip, an online travel platform, to promote and develop tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the company informed the exchange in a filing on Monday.

This partnership will utilize EaseMyTrip's extensive reach and technology to showcase Uttar Pradesh's rich eco-tourism offerings. The company will actively promote all registered homestays in Uttar Pradesh on its website.

"We are excited to partner with EaseMyTrip, a leading online travel tech platform in India. This collaboration leverages their extensive reach and technological expertise to bring greater visibility and accessibility to the diverse and rich eco-tourism offerings of Uttar Pradesh. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant growth and elevate UP as a premier destination for both domestic and international tourists," said Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism & Culture, UP.

EaseMyTrip also announced plans for a dedicated promotional campaign to make homestays a preferred accommodation option for travelers visiting the state. Additionally, the company will create educational products about bird sanctuaries, inspired by successful examples like Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary.

These educational products will be promoted in schools, colleges, and other institutions through advanced tour guides. These tour guides will receive special training designed by EaseMyTrip and officially registered under UPETDB to enhance the tourist experience.

According to the agreement, EaseMyTrip will also develop and market custom tourism packages showcasing Uttar Pradesh's unexplored destinations, cultural experiences, local cuisine, and traditional crafts.

The company will feature homestays as a key part of the overall tourism experience and promote the state's tiger reserves, including Dudhwa, Pilibhit, Amangarh, and Ranipur Tiger Reserve. UPETDB will support the promotion of EaseMyTrip's microsites on various social media channels.

"We are excited to start this new project with the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board (UPETDB). Uttar Pradesh, with its rich history, popularity, and stunning natural beauty, hosts a plethora of underrated and unexplored destinations waiting to be discovered by more people. We are confident that our collaboration with the UPETDB will not only benefit both parties but also contribute significantly to the growth and enhancement of tourism across the state," said Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.

Eco-tourism is becoming increasingly popular in India. From Kerala's lush forests to Madhya Pradesh's wildlife sanctuaries and the Himalayan region's serene landscapes, India offers many eco-friendly destinations. Uttar Pradesh is also promoting eco-tourism through various initiatives.

These efforts aim to conserve the environment, support local communities, and educate tourists. By embracing eco-tourism, India protects its ecosystems while offering unforgettable, responsible travel experiences that connect visitors with nature and culture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor