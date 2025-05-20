Uttar Pradesh sets two world records in road construction within 24 hours

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Uttar Pradesh has set two world records in just 24 hours by constructing a 10-kilometre crash barrier and laying 34.24 lane kilometres of bituminous concrete road.

This achievement has earned the state entries in the Golden Book of World Records, Asia Book of Records, and Indian Book of Records.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, " Uttar Pradesh is moving towards new heights! in just 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh created two world records by constructing a 10 km crash barrier and 34.24 lane km of bituminous concrete!"

"Name registered in the Golden Book, Asia Book and Indian Book of World Records! This achievement is a result of excellent planning, technical expertise and committed teamwork of @upeidaofficial. Under the guidance of Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, #NewUttarPradesh is now becoming an infrastructure state of global standards," the CM's X post added.

With this, Gujarat-based Patel Infrastructure Ltd (PATEL) has registered its name in setting up the world record for the fastest construction of a 6-lane Ganga Motorway project, which happens to be India's longest motorway owned by a state, the company said in a statement.

This world record consists of laying bituminous concrete on 34.24 kilometres, using 20,105 metric tonnes of bituminous concrete and covering 171,210 square meters, all within 24 hours of nonstop operations and 10km of metal beam crash barrier installation by PATEL ancillary company Road Shield Private Limited.

Arvind Patel, Managing Director, Patel Infrastructure, said, "We are proud to be contributing to nation-building through such monumental achievements. This is not just a record; it's a reflection of Indian engineering brilliance and our team's unwavering spirit."

The record-setting effort took place on the prestigious Ganga Motorway Project (Group-3) between Hardoi and Unnao districts.

Operations commenced at 5:00 am on May 17, 2025, and were accomplished by 5:00 am on May 18, 2025, beating target quantities and involving a highly coordinated effort of engineers, machinery, materials, and skilled labour working seamlessly for 24 hours straight.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor