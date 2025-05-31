Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation & India SME Forum launched the transformative Uttar Pradesh Niryaat Vriddhi Abhiyaan on May 30, 2025

HT Syndication

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31: The Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation (UPSIC), in collaboration with the India SME Forum, proudly announces the launch of the Uttar Pradesh Niryaat Vriddhi Abhiyaan (UPNVA) under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme. This landmark initiative is poised to empower the first cohort of 500 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the state, with a special focus on the handicrafts, and handloom sectors, home decor enabling them to become first-time exporters.

The UPNVA is a comprehensive capacity-building programme designed to unlock the export potential of MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh. Going beyond conventional training, the initiative offers a structured three-phase approach that includes:

- Hands-on learning and personalized mentorship

- Expert guidance on product development, packaging, and branding

- Support for joining international marketplaces and accessing buyer data

- Assistance in leveraging e-commerce platforms and participating in global exhibitions

- Navigation of government schemes tailored for first-time exporters

By fostering innovation, sustainability, and global market readiness, UPNVA aims to build a thriving ecosystem of export-ready enterprises. The programme will equip MSMEs with critical knowledge of international trade, while also facilitating the creation of a robust buyer-seller network, ultimately driving economic growth and job creation throughout Uttar Pradesh.

This initiative marks a significant step in realizing the state's vision of making Uttar Pradesh a hub for globally competitive MSMEs.

Shri Alok Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of Uttar Pradesh, highlighted the unprecedented emphasis being placed on the SME sector by both the Central and State Governments.

Speaking at a recent industry event, Shri Kumar remarked, "In my 30 years of public service, I have never witnessed such a strong and sustained focus on small and medium enterprises. This level of priority is truly remarkable and reflects a strategic shift in our economic development agenda."

He emphasized that the renewed attention to SMEs is aligned with global patterns of rapid economic advancement. "If we examine any developed nation that has achieved significant progress within a span of 25 to 30 years, two key pillars stand out: a robust export ecosystem and a vibrant MSME sector. These two elements are deeply interconnected and mutually reinforcing," he added.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh continues to implement progressive policies and initiatives aimed at empowering MSMEs to compete at global level, become flag bearers of "MADE IN INDIA", recognizing their critical role in job creation, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Shri Raj Kamal, IAS, Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh Small Industries Corporation Ltd, reaffirmed the state's commitment to empower Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath and the guidance of Principal Secretary Shri Alok Kumar.

"We are dedicated to creating a robust and supportive ecosystem for MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, enabling them to expand their businesses and compete in global markets," said Shri Raj Kamal. "Equipping our entrepreneurs with essential knowledge of processes, techniques, and regulatory frameworks is key to ensuring their success on the international stage."

In this context, he emphasized the launch of the Uttar Pradesh Niryat Vriddhi Abhiyan, as a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing the export capabilities of MSMEs, with a special emphasis on the home decor, handicrafts, and handloom sectors. He said that "Our vision through this campaign is to create an ecosystem for exporters and the aspiring youth inspired by them- wherein ifthey need support in design , guidelines, international partnerships, government clearances, or face any kind of challenge, they can approach us without hesitation and we will provide solution" . He highlighted that the UP MSME 1-Connect Portal (msme1connect.up.gov.in) is first of its kind one stop portal for the needs of MSMEs right from expert handholding, sector specific consultation, facility of incentive calculator, availability of sectoral DPR along with a specialized call centre(155343) available to address all the needs that you have and urged all the units to register themselves and avail benefits and services

Vinod Kumar, President of India SME Forum, emphasized the strategic role of MSMEs in India's economic narrative: "Exports are the engine of India's economic growth, and Uttar Pradesh, with its vibrant MSME sector, is a testament to this power. Approximately 45% of the state's total exports are contributed by MSME units, underscoring their pivotal role in driving both regional and national prosperity. As D2C and e-commerce exports open new global avenues, MSMEs from Uttar Pradesh are uniquely positioned to showcase their craftsmanship and innovation to the world. At India SME Forum, we are committed to equipping these enterprises with the skills, knowledge, and digital tools they need to lead India's export story and transform local ambition into global achievement."

A Panel session was organised on "Ecosystem for exporters to boost exports", which was moderated by Sushma Morthania, Director General, India SME Forum, and the panellists were experts from DGFT, EXIM Bank, India Post, Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts, and Ship Global provided useful insights to MSME units.

Another session on "Enabling Globally Competitive Exports" where entrepreneurs such as Mr. Sanchit Gupta from Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd., Mr. Amit Kumar Agrawal from Kumar Exports, Mr. Awadesh Agrawal from Shree Sai De Art, Mr. Naveen Sharma from Designer India and Ms. Sandhya Sharma from Shopping Over shared their success stories.

This launch event has provided MSME attendees valuable networking opportunities, interactions with mentors from the export industry and government officials, and dedicated handholding support.

For more information about the programme, please visit https://msme1connect.up.gov.in/

