Uttar Pradesh - Strengthening electronics manufacturing leadership as electronica India & productronica India flag Off Bharat Electronics Yatra

VMPL

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29: Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key hub for electronics manufacturing. Reinforcing its position as one of India's fastest-growing electronics manufacturing destinations, Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Hon'ble Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Government of Uttar Pradesh, flagged-off of the Bharat Electronics Yatra, a nationwide industry and buyer outreach initiative envisioned by electronica India and productronica India, organised by Messe Muenchen India.

The flag-off underlined the state government's strong commitment to strengthening electronics manufacturing, supply chains and regional industry participation, supporting the industry through progressive policies, robust industrial infrastructure, creating electronics manufacturing clusters and focused efforts to attract investments across the value chain.

Uttar Pradesh is the 'Host State' for the April 2026 edition of electronica India and productronica India at India Expo Mart (IEML), Greater Noida from April 08-10, and this edition is planned on an expanded scale and has already seen strong industry response, with over 300 exhibitors confirmed.

The Bharat Electronics Yatra, an initiative of electronica India and productronica India, has been designed as a structured buyer-connect and industry outreach programme to engage OEMs, EMS companies, system integrators, and key electronics buyer clusters across regions. The initiative aims to strengthen demand-supply linkages and enhance the business relevance of the 2026 editions.

A nation-wide The North India phase, beginning with Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region, will be followed by subsequent phases across Western and Southern India through 2026, culminating at the Bengaluru edition in September 2026.

Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Hon'ble Minister for IT & Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh stated, "Uttar Pradesh is committed to building a strong and future-ready electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Platforms that bring together government, industry and market demand play a critical role in accelerating investments and strengthening regional manufacturing capabilities. Our support to the Bharat Electronics Yatra reflects the state's focus on positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading electronics manufacturing destination."

Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA, Messe Muenchen and CEO, Messe Muenchen India: "electronica India and productronica India have evolved into platforms that reflect the real contours of India's electronics growth story. The Bharat Electronics Yatra enables direct engagement with regional buyers and manufacturers, ensuring that the 2026 editions are aligned with on-ground demand, policy priorities and industry expectations."

Rajoo Goel, Secretary General, ELCINA: "India's electronics manufacturing growth is increasingly being driven by regional clusters beyond the traditional hubs. The Bharat Electronics Yatra is a timely initiative that strengthens buyer-supplier linkages at the regional level, supports domestic component manufacturing, and enables deeper industry participation across the value chain. Such focused outreach will be critical in building a resilient and competitive electronics ecosystem."

Rajesh Sharma, Executive Director and Principal Advisor, India Cellular & Electronics Association said, "India's electronics scale-up represents a decisive step in nation building, where innovation, manufacturing, and inclusive growth converge. The Bharat Electronics Yatra brings this ambition to life by energizing manufacturing hubs and enabling partnerships that deliver real impact. For Uttar Pradesh, it is transformative, building industrial strength, expanding opportunity, and positioning the state as a cornerstone of India's electronics value chain and future-ready economy."

The Bharat Electronics Yatra is supported by key industry partners, including Panasonic and Maxim, who are contributing to deeper buyer-supplier engagement and technology-focused discussions across regions.

With strong and active support from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, strong endorsement from leading industry associations, and robust exhibitor participation, electronica India and productronica India 2026 are firmly positioned as strategic platforms advancing India's electronics manufacturing roadmap.

Industry leaders, innovators and solution providers are invited to engage, collaborate and take part in this momentumstarting with the Bharat Electronics Yatra and culminating on the show floor at India Expo Mart Limited (IEML), Greater Noida, India from April 08-10, 2026.

