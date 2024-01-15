'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' Inaugurated by PM Modi in Dehradun

PNN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 15: In a momentous event that seamlessly blended divinity with development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' at the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. The summit, held on 8th and 9th December 2023, not only marked the convergence of industry leaders but also symbolized a renewed commitment to the holistic development of the enchanting state of Uttarakhand. Under the theme 'Peace to Prosperity,' the summit aimed to catalyze progress across crucial sectors such as tourism, health, education, agriculture, connectivity, and infrastructure.

Rishikesh, a major contributor to the state's potential, was spotlighted for its role in adventure tourism, medical tourism, and its array of facilities including AIIMS, one of the best dental colleges in Uttarakhand- Seema Dental College and Hospital, Yoga Schools, Luxury Hotels, Wellness Centers like The Neeraj Naturecure on Ganga. As the Prime Minister took a walkthrough of the exhibition and unveiled the Ground Breaking Wall, the event became a melting pot of visionary ideas, strategic partnerships, and a shared commitment to propel Uttarakhand into a new era of growth.

In the Summit, PM Modi urged investors to participate in the movement 'Wed in India,' envisioning the state as a global wedding destination. He appreciated Uttarakhand's beauty, illustrating it as a perfect place for Destination Weddings. With exotic chains of hotels like The Neeraj Group of Luxury Hotels spread across 6 different locations in Rishikesh, the prospect of destination weddings in Uttarakhand looks even more dreamy.

Baba Ramdev, the founder of Patanjali, lauded the Prime Minister's vision for a 5 trillion dollar economy and pledged future investments exceeding Rs 10,000 crores. The commitment extended to creating more than 10,000 jobs, emphasizing the role of the corporate sector in fostering economic growth and employment opportunities. PM Modi conducted a SWOT analysis on India, revealing an abundance of aspirations, hope, self-confidence, innovation, and opportunities. The Prime Minister also highlighted the untapped potential of Uttarakhand, urging investors to explore opportunities in tourism, health, education, agriculture, connectivity, and infrastructure sectors.

Industry leaders acknowledged the positive changes in the global outlook towards India, attributing it to purposeful policy initiatives. Kalyan Chakrabarti, CEO of Emaar India, expressed the corporate world's commitment to India's journey to becoming a 'Viksit Rashtra.' Shri R Dinesh, Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, reiterated the company's dedication to the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, promising more investments and job creation in Uttarakhand.

The 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' has emerged as a pivotal milestone in the state's journey towards sustainable development, with Rishikesh poised to play a vital role in the unfolding success story. The summit showcases the scope of development, and collaborative efforts of government, industry, and society in further shaping a prosperous and vibrant Uttarakhand.

