Uttarakhand to host precursor for India-AI Impact Summit on October 17

New Delhi, Oct 16 The Uttarakhand state government will hold the Uttarakhand AI Impact Summit 2025 on October 17 in Dehradun, in collaboration with the India AI Mission and the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the government informed on Thursday.

The event is a pre-summit to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place on February 19-20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Anchored in the nation’s vision of “AI for All,” this pre-summit seeks to harness the power of artificial intelligence for social inclusion, innovation, and enhanced public service delivery, an official statement said.

The India–AI Impact Summit 2026 marks the first global AI forum to be hosted in the Global South, reflecting India’s growing leadership in shaping the global AI agenda, as per the statement.

The Ministry of Electronics & IT informed that the pre-summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and academia to discuss the role of AI in promoting sustainable development under Uttarakhand’s Digital Uttarakhand vision and to further responsible and inclusive AI adoption.

The event will explore how to advance the state’s Digital Uttarakhand vision by fostering innovation, improving governance, and empowering entrepreneurship through responsible and inclusive AI adoption.

The event will also showcase cutting-edge AI applications and entrepreneurial initiatives, featuring presentations from startups backed by IIM Kashipur and STPI Dehradun, along with keynote sessions on the state's IT roadmap and AI governance vision.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to showcase the transformative role of AI in enabling inclusive development, sustainability, and fostering equitable progress. The Summit charts a path where AI serves humanity, advances inclusive growth, fosters social development, and promotes innovations that protect the planet, the statement noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor