V Gautham Navada to Join "Careers in WordPress" Panel at WordCamp Kolhapur 2025

New Delhi [India], January 8: V Gautham Navada, Founder & Director of ForthFocus, a leading web solutions agency based in Kundapura, India, is set to take the stage at WordCamp Kolhapur 2025 as a panelist in the highly anticipated "Careers in WordPress" discussion. With over 13+ years of industry experience, Gautham's journey from a WordPress enthusiast to a successful tech entrepreneur will inspire professionals, students, and enthusiasts alike.

"I started my WordPress journey in 2011, exploring its potential as a blogger and gradually transitioning to developing impactful digital solutions. I began attending WordCamps as a normal attendee in 2023, and now, in 2025, I am honored to sit on a panel alongside some of the biggest names in the WordPress and tech community.

WordPress has transformed my career, and being part of the inaugural WordCamp Kolhapur is a thrilling milestone. My journey is a testament to what can happen when an ordinary individual becomes part of an extraordinary community filled with like-minded people who uplift and inspire each other.

This is the power of WordPress - a community that doesn't just create websites but builds careers and transforms lives. I look forward to sharing insights that can help others unlock their potential in this incredible ecosystem," Gautham shared.

V Gautham Navada: A WordPress & Open-Source Lover!

With over 13+ years of experience in the tech industry, Gautham has been an active member of the WordPress community, contributing through talks, sponsorships, and workshops. His journey from a internet blogger to the founder of ForthFocus, a web solutions agency serving clients across 8+ countries, reflects his deep understanding of the platform and its potential to create opportunities.

About WordCamp Kolhapur 2025

Kolhapur WordPress Community will host its first-ever WordCamp on January 11th and 12th, 2025, at the D. Y. Patil School of Engineering and Management, Kasaba Bawada, Kolhapur.

This two-day event will feature a Contributor Day and a Main Conference Day, bringing together WordPress professionals, enthusiasts, and students from across India.

This milestone event underscores Kolhapur's emergence as a hub for digital innovation, offering attendees a chance to connect, learn, and grow within the WordPress community.

Why Attend Gautham's Panel?

Gautham's session will provide attendees with:

- Real-world advice on building a rewarding career in WordPress.

- Insights into current and future trends in the WordPress ecosystem.

- Inspiration from his journey of leading a remote team and building a successful agency.

About WordPress and WordCamps

WordPress powers over 43.6% of the web, making it the most popular CMS in the world. WordCamps are globally recognized events designed to celebrate the open-source community and provide learning opportunities for all WordPress users.

WordCamp Kolhapur 2025 is not just an event; it's a platform to inspire the next generation of WordPress professionals and celebrate Kolhapur's tech potential.

Join the Conversation

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from V Gautham Navada and other industry leaders at WordCamp Kolhapur 2025. Secure your tickets now at: https://kolhapur.wordcamp.org/2025

For more about V Gautham Navada and his work, visit: https://forthfocus.com

