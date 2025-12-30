V-GREEN Signs Strategic Agreement with HPCL to Develop Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure at HPCL Retail Outlets

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 30: V-GREEN and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) announced collaboration partnership towards jointly setting up EVCS at HPCL fuel stations in different markets. V-GREEN will leverage HPCL's fuel station network to develop electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, thereby enhancing EV users' experience, accelerating the electrification of transportation in India, and establishing a solid foundation for the long-term development of VinFast and HP e-Charge brands in this market.

HPCL is one of India's largest state-owned oil and gas corporations, operating over 24,400 Retail Outlets nationwide and running over 5,300 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations under HP e-Charge brand.

The agreement holds strategic significance as India accelerates its transition toward green transportation. HPvinfaCL's existing Retail Outlet footprint provides a strong platform for accelerated EV charging infrastructure deployment and seamless nationwide expansion.

V-GREEN Global Charging Station Development Company, Vietnam was founded by VinFast founder, Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, with the goal of investing in and developing charging infrastructure systems to provide support for VinFast's rapid global expansion, with India as one of its key markets. In Vietnam, V-GREEN has established its pioneering position and capabilities by operating approximately 150,000 charging ports nationwide and continuously partnering with multiple collaborators to expand its network.

The cooperation with HPCL represents the next step in the collective efforts of V-GREEN, VinFast and their partners in India to build a comprehensive EV ecosystem encompassing manufacturing, charging infrastructure, after-sales services, and battery recycling. This is regarded as an important foundation for realizing the goal of widespread electric vehicle adoption and promoting sustainable transportation in the world's third largest automotive market.

V-GREEN, the Global EV Charging Station Development Company, was established by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, the founder of VinFast. The company is focused on building an extensive charging network for VinFast electric vehicles with more than 150,000 charging ports across Vietnam. V-GREEN has also established a presence in Indonesia and the Philippines, and is actively pursuing expansion into other promising international markets.

Guided by the mission "For a Green Future for Everyone," V-GREEN envisions becoming a global pioneer in green infrastructure, offering smart, convenient, and flexible charging solutions.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India. It is engaged in the refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and operates an extensive network of refineries, terminals, pipelines and over 24,400 retail outlets across India. HPCL is committed to innovation, sustainability and customer service, and is actively expanding its footprint in emerging sectors such as electric mobility and renewable energy.

As part of its energy transition strategy and capability to pivot as per Market demand and support cleaner form of energy, HPCL is actively diversifying into alternate energy sources with a strong focus on electric mobility. The company is expanding its EV charging infrastructure across the country, including highway corridors and urban centres. HPCL aims to support India's shift towards cleaner transportation while enhancing customer convenience and sustainability. HPCL currently has a network of over 5,300 EV Charging Stations under HP e-Charge brand and more than 150 Battery Swapping Stations across the country.

