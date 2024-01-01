V-Town Chronicles to perform live at Tulip Star this New Year’s Eve; Lucifer Music Empowers Young Talents

V-Town Chronicles — Asif, Aces, Arif, Remo

New Delhi (India), January 1: In the bustling heart of Vikhroli, Mumbai, a melodious revolution is brewing, one that’s shattering stereotypes and redefining the soundscape of contemporary hip hop. V-Town Chronicles, a collective of young, multilingual artists, is weaving a tapestry of cultural richness into every beat, breathing new life into the genre.

At the helm of this musical odyssey stands Lucifer Music, a platform that empowers these budding talents to share their stories, their struggles, and their aspirations through the universal language of music. Together, they are breaking down barriers, challenging conventions, and proving that hip hop is not just a genre; it’s a powerful tool for self-expression and social change. https://on.soundcloud.com/UDYci

Says Gaurav Chanana, Founder — Lucifer Music, “we have conceptualised an interesting format to bring out the diverse talent of these youngsters of V-Town Chronicles. We have started with an album Hafta, there will be seven songs for each day of the week. Hafta is a novel never-before concept for an album and hasn't been done ever before. Each day of the week brings a completely different song capturing the feel and mood of the public towards Monday to Sunday.”

Afficionados can also join the boys Live at Tulip Star, Mumbai on New Years’ Eve and begin their year infused with energy and enthusiasm.

For, each song by this youth band has its own energy and will capture hearts with its simplicity and ease.

Speaking of the young music makers, Ramesh Rajabhau Gaikwad, aka Remo Music, is a testament to the transformative power of dreams. Growing up in the humble chawls of Vikhroli, he found solace and inspiration in the raw energy of Desi street slangs and the infectious beats of hip hop legends like Bohemia and 50 Cent. Remo’s journey from the bustling streets of Vikhroli to the grand stage of V-Town Muzik Fest is an ode to his unwavering passion and raw talent. His versatile flows, effortlessly blending Marathi, Punjabi, Hindi, and English, paint a vivid linguistic tapestry that resonates with audiences across cultures.

Akash Chandran, professionally known as Bless Aces, is a cultural chameleon, seamlessly blending English, Hindi, Marathi, and Malayalam into his New Skool Hip Hop anthems. Inspired by the likes of Pitbull, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Wiz Khalifa, Bless Aces bridges cultures through his music, creating a sound that’s both international and deeply personal.

Astarif, the founder of V-Town Chronicles, is a beacon of resilience. Despite facing familial resistance due to his passion for music, he persevered, channelling his struggles into a unique blend of RnB mastery and Old Skool Hip Hop vibes.

Astarif’s flow variations, mellow vibe, and verses in English, Hindi, and Urdu create a musical fusion that’s both introspective and uplifting. His journey is a testament to the indomitable spirit of creativity, proving that dreams can indeed take flight, even amidst adversity.

Aasif Khan, the National Champion in Hip-Hop, is the driving force behind V-Town Chronicles’ electrifying stage presence. A multifaceted creative force, Aasif seamlessly transitions from his role as a Civil Engineer by day to a passionate rapper and choreographer by night. His dedication to his craft is evident in his energetic performances, where he serves as the hype man, igniting the crowd and adding a dynamic energy to V-Town Chronicles’ live shows. Aasif’s journey is a reminder that passion can manifest in many forms, and that success can be achieved through unwavering dedication and a willingness to defy expectations.

V-Town Chronicles is more than just a hip hop group; they are a collective voice for change, using their music to challenge stereotypes, promote cultural understanding, and inspire others to pursue their dreams.

Their journey is a testament to the transformative power of music, proving that it can transcend barriers, unite communities, and serve as a catalyst for social change. As their voices continue to resonate with audiences ppworldwide, V-Town Chronicles is redefining the narrative of contemporary hip hop, one powerful beat at a time.

