V6 Sports Launches World-Class Certified DRS System — Built in India, Designed for Global Cricket

By PNN | Updated: July 8, 2025 18:34 IST2025-07-08T18:26:24+5:302025-07-08T18:34:03+5:30

New Delhi [India], July 8: V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in sports innovation, proudly announces the launch of ...

V6 Sports Launches World-Class Certified DRS System — Built in India, Designed for Global Cricket | V6 Sports Launches World-Class Certified DRS System — Built in India, Designed for Global Cricket

V6 Sports Launches World-Class Certified DRS System — Built in India, Designed for Global Cricket

New Delhi [India], July 8: V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in sports innovation, proudly announces the launch of a globally competitive, certified Decision Review System (DRS) — a major advancement in real-time, high-precision decision-making technology for cricket.

Developed in India and trusted across 700+ official matches, the system has been successfully used by several BCCI-affiliated state associations, including:

  • Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)
  • Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA)
  • Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA)
  • Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA)

Next-Gen DRS – Precision You Can Trust:

  • Instant No-Ball Detection
  • Sound Sense for faint bat contact detection
  • 3D Ball Trajectory for accurate LBW evaluation
  • High Frame Rate Cameras for stumping, run-out, and short-run decisions
  • Waistline No-Ball Monitoring for full-toss legality
  • Real-Time Review Processing for seamless match flow

Integrated Sports Tech Ecosystem — Designed for the World

Beyond DRS, V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd. offers a complete in-house suite of professional sports technology services:

  • Digital Registration for Players, Officials, Venues & Databases
  • Umpire Assessment System
  • Advanced Player Performance Analytics
  • Venue Management Tools
  • Live Scoring Systems
  • Broadcast Graphics
  • Video Highlights & Match Archiving

All technologies are developed and operated under one roof, ensuring fast, scalable, and reliable deployment for clients worldwide.

Global Standards with FIFA-Recognized Technology

V6 Sports proudly incorporates Dartfish, a globally renowned video analysis platform, into its solutions. Dartfish is FIFA-certified and widely used in international football, Olympic sports, and high-performance programs — ensuring that the same world-class analytical standards are available to cricket boards, leagues, and broadcasters through V6's platform.

“Our partnership with Dartfish and the use of FIFA-certified tools reaffirms our commitment to delivering sports technology that meets the highest international benchmarks,” said Navneet Saini, CEO, V6 Sports Pvt. Ltd.

This launch isn't just a step forward for cricket — it's a bold move toward positioning India as a global hub for elite sports technology.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app