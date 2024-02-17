Va Thala App Does Uber in Healthcare; Lets Doctors Monetise Spare Time with On-demand House Visits

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17: Uberising healthcare services in India, Va Thala web and mobile app from Muniah Technologies, a healthtech startup, is creating a new stream of revenue for licensed doctors, physiotherapists and nurses by connecting them with patients who seek on-demand house visits for non-critical illnesses. Doctors can publish their available time and fix their own fee.

Unveiled by Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr T. Ramasami, former Science and Technology Secretary to the Government of India, recently. This hyperlocal healthcare delivery app accepts registration, which is entirely free, also from licensed veterinary doctors and yoga teachers. It charges no fee from patients as well. Currently, its revenue model is based on advertisements.

Va Thala app is upending the hospital-centric model of healthcare delivery as it helps patients, especially the elderly and those having chronic diseases, to avail delivery of healthcare services at home from qualified healthcare professionals within 5-10 k.m. radius. The app brings a whole host of benefits for the patients: they can avoid unnecessary commuting to hospitals that invariably accompany long waiting hours, and eliminate the risks from hospital-acquired infections. Besides, the patients would spend less on healthcare, as they pay directly to doctors without involving intermediaries such as hospitals or human resource agencies.

In his comments, Naveed Ahmed, CEO, Va Thala, said, "Our's is a unique uber-like platform for the healthcare industry. It represents the best of the latest GPS and AI technology that unlock value for healthcare professionals as well as patients who are living nearby. With our platform, doctors can build their online profile to showcase their experiences, qualifications, and services, and receive and accept patient appointment requests at a mutually convenient time. Instead of working regular shift hours at hospitals, they could do house calls to see patients whenever it works best for both of them. Importantly, they get to set their own consulting fees and earn more than just their regular salary. In a nutshell, with Va Thala, doctors can freelance and monetise their work hours or spare time."

On the benefits for the patients, Ahmed pointed out that the patients can search for licensed doctors by location, specialty, gender, language, availability and reviews from other patients, and instantly schedule in-home visits or even clinic visits for any non-critical or non-emergency health issues such as fever and dressings for diabetic foot ulcers. They can also manage their medical history, prescriptions, lab reports online and share the information with the doctors instantly.

Va Thala is available for download on iOS and Android and can be accessed via www.VaThala.com. Medical professionals who are registered with the Medical Council of India can sign up for its services through mobile or web app free of cost.

Download on Apple: apps.apple.com/in/app/va-thala-serviceman/id6473727565

A mobile and web application, Va Thala is developed by a health startup Muniah Technologies. App is created with the mission of making quality healthcare more accessible to all. It is an easy-to-use app that matches patients with available doctors in their local area for in-home visits based on the patient's needs and preferences.

The platform allows people to get professional medical care at home easily and safely without having to go to a doctor's place or hospital for non-critical health issues. The app is providing medical professionals new opportunities to find better use of their expertise and maximise their productivity, all while working flexible hours.

