Vaaku UPS Revolutionizes Smart Home UPS Solutions with the Launch of Smart i-Smart Series at Bangalore Tech Summit

New Delhi [India], December 4: VAAKU UPS, a Subsidiary of M/S Vaakulab Technologies Pvt Ltd, proudly announces the debut of its innovative i-Smart Home UPS Solutions at the Bangalore Tech Summit Nov-23 (Stall Number:- N-58). The new product line showcases cutting-edge technology designed to elevate the home power backup experience.

Key Features of Vaaku i-Smart Home UPS Solutions:

Models and Power Capacities:

* V-Smart900: 750W

* V-Smart1050: 850W

* V-ismart900: 750W

* V-ismart1050: 850W

Charging Efficiency:

* Vaaku UPS:- Fast charging: Reaches 100% capacity, with 50% charge in just 30 minutes.

* Conventional UPS:- Slow charging: Achieves 70% capacity (Suitable for Conventional Batteries: Lead Acid, Tubular, and Gel).

Weight:

* Vaaku UPS: 21 kg

* Conventional UPS: 60 to 80 kg

Space Requirement:

* Vaaku UPS: Compact design, requires minimal space.

* Conventional UPS: Demands more space.

Maintenance:

* Vaaku UPS: Low to no maintenance required.

* Conventional UPS: High maintenance, necessitating water top-up every three months.

Battery Life:

* Vaaku UPS: 1500-2000 life cycles, 10-year lifespan.

* Conventional UPS: 500-1000 life cycles, 3 years.

Safety:

* Vaaku UPS: Emission-free, suitable for most appliances, equipped with advanced electronics.

* Conventional UPS: Releases gases and not suitable for Home & food industries.

Ventilation:

* Vaaku UPS: No ventilation required.

* Conventional UPS: Requires proper ventilation due to significant heat production.

Installation:

* Vaaku UPS: Easy plug-and-play installation.

* Conventional UPS: Requires technician support and supervision.

Sri Adi iikshvaaku Energy Pvt Ltd (SAIEPL):

SAIEPL is the subsidiary of M/S Vaakulab Technologies Pvt Ltd, a prominent power electronics company specializing in the design and development of electronics for lithium batteries used in EV, robotics, drones, solar, and energy storage. With a robust five-year track record, Vaaku UPS is a testament to the "MAKE IN INDIA and MAKE FOR THE WORLD" initiative, aiming to design and develop world-class, technologically superior products for both the Indian and global markets.

For more information, please visit Vaaku Smart UPS.

Media Contact:

Email: info@vaakuups.com

Phone: +91 9740 751752

